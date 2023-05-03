The 5 O’Clock Club: Who is the starting center for opening day of the ‘23 season?

The 5 o’clock club is published from time to time during the season, and aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

Let me start by saying that, so far at least, no one has announced that Chase Roullier will not be on the Commanders roster in 2023.

However, the team re-signed Tyler Larsen in free agency.

They also signed Nick Gates from the Giants, where he started 29 games in 4 years after signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Gates contract was for 3 years and over $16m, with $8m guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

The Commanders then drafted Ricky Stromberg in the 3rd round of the draft this past weekend. NFL.com gave Stromberg a pre-draft rating of 6.22, which that they project him to be an eventual average starter in the NFL.

One thought that occurred to a lot of people after Stromberg was drafted was that it could signal that Gates, who has experience playing guard, could be a candidate for the left guard position.

3.97: IOL Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas: A-

Love this pick. Scratch that. LOVE this pick. Stromberg primarily played C at Arkansas but has experience at G, where he may be playing. A possible scenario is Stromberg playing C and sliding FA pickup Nick Gates to G, or vice versa. pic.twitter.com/pikIrWQekv — Tek (Forbes SZN) (@commandertek) April 30, 2023

When asked about this plan as a possibility, Ron Rivera reportedly answered that Gates would not be doing that.

Asked if Nick Gates might compete at guard, Rivera shook his head no. If there’s a competition for center, it’ll be between Gates, Stromberg and the others. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 29, 2023

There’s a good chance that the interior offensive line depth chart will see a lot of different combinations during training camp, and the identities and postitions of the 5 guys who eventually line up to take the first offensive snap of the season opener may include some surprises.

The depth at the center position has certainly thrown a lot of Washington fans for a loop.

Some wonder why we have so many centers when we have a clear starter on the roster in Roullier.

Others suggest that no one would give Gates the contract that he got if he wasn’t expected to start.

Still others have said that Ron Rivera didn’t spend a 3rd round pick on Stromberg to have him back up Nick Gates.

Take a look at this small sample of Twitter:

Didn’t they just sign Nick Gates and Chase R is under a big contract?! — Andrew H (@A_H_FtHoward) April 29, 2023

Nick Gates is going to start?? Since when. What about Roulier at Center? I guess he is 2nd string, Larsen will be 3rd string, and the draft pick Center will be 4th string? That's a lot of Centers. — Eric W. (@Ballzy316) May 1, 2023

Projected post-draft starting Commanders' OL:



LT: Charles Leno

LG: Ricky Stromberg

C: Nick Gates

RG: Sam Cosmi

RT: Andrew Wylie



Cutting Roullier and Norwell as post-June 1 designations creates roughly $12M in salary cap space, so I expect that's what will happen — Commander Hog (@CommanderHogFB) April 30, 2023

Nick Gates has the 12th highest APY for a center according to OTC. Of course he is the starter — Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) April 30, 2023

The have almost already told us it is going to be:

LT: Charles Leno

LG: Chris Paul

C: Nick Gates

RG: Sam Cosmi

RT: Andrew Wylie



They gonna run the west coast and run wide zone. There will be motions. We are not gonna be a 7 step drop team. https://t.co/wfMawdQxIa — Indigo&Tired (@Nola_Tsu) May 1, 2023

Roullier is going to be a post June 1st cap cut. I think that’s basically a guarantee at this point. Tyler Larson, nick Gates, and Stromberg are the three centers the team will carry. — TheVoiceofDC (@IamDanSnyder) April 29, 2023

Clearly, opinions are all over the place. We’d like to hear yours.