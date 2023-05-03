All aTwitter: 3 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
First look at @JartaviusM_ in his new threads @PaycorInc | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PCwxgnLVDF— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2023
Watching #Commanders 3rd rounder Ricky Stromberg against Georgia back in 2021 is a good prep for him in the NFC East. Up against Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean in this game, will have them twice a year now...— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 2, 2023
Pretty solid start reaching and sealing off Jordan Davis here pic.twitter.com/6vRCCZgsGe— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 2, 2023
Fun couple of reps here. Stromberg pulling to kick out Nolan Smith on the edge pic.twitter.com/3YoAblv8Kl— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 2, 2023
Delayed climb to LB Nakobe Dean here on a QB draw. Not perfect but also tough assignment. Just about did enough pic.twitter.com/MDDkul95Ek— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 3, 2023
Nice effort from Stromberg here. Has Davis lined up over him, engages with him off the snap but manages to slide across and hook Carter to cut him off, bail out the LG and give QB more time. pic.twitter.com/YT55DevsqU— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 3, 2023
Something I've noticed from watching Stromberg is that he'll occasionally have these reps where he gets sloppy with his technique. Blocking down on Carter here to allow LG to pull. Drops his head and lunges at point of contact, Carter takes advantage with a club/swim to beat him pic.twitter.com/a5dIEWZixV— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 3, 2023
Comfortable vs Davis on play-action. Unfortunately, RT and RB weren't quite so comfortable pic.twitter.com/y36mZfWrhI— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 3, 2023
Hell of an effort by Carter here. Withstood double team, shed the block of the LG after Stromberg fell off inside. Nearly managed to reach the RB. pic.twitter.com/aj3PrrWb04— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 3, 2023
Stromberg beaten by Dean on a blitz here. Think hs spots the rush coming as he opens to his right expecting Dean to attack head on, but Dean attacks his left shoulder. Stromberg tries his best to delay the sack by hooking Dean, but Dean breaks free for the sack pic.twitter.com/9wYVqgOaV3— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 3, 2023
In terms of a legit investment, would think so.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 1, 2023
They weren't shunning LB. Board didn't work out/ or they liked other players. Some names under consideration went a round earlier than where they were considering a position that has been deemphasized. Drafting a late Day 3 may… https://t.co/PsMwu5kPMc
It will be interesting to see if Kazmeir Allen could be a productive punt returner on the next level. Washington will definitely give him a try back there. He's been solely on kick return duty at UCLA, averaging 27 yards per return & took one of them to the cribbo. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LK43hD2Ax3— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 2, 2023
Kaz Allen was catching passes at three levels at UCLA, running those Chip Kelly zone concepts from gun, and returning kicks. Don’t know that I’ve felt this confident about a UDFA making the roster before. Could be totally wrong, but he does lots of things.— Marshall (@EstCommand) May 2, 2023
Mentioned this on here, but do not assume Kendall Fuller will be cut just b/c drafted 2 DBs -- an outside CB and another who could play slot. Fuller Can still play; good in their zone D; vet voice; there's room for him. Yeah, would save $$ but he still has value. Helps. https://t.co/dQ8iDS88uF— John Keim (@john_keim) May 1, 2023
He’s not getting a contract that would bring a 3rd round pick. But losing one guy doesn’t mean you wouldn’t get any comp picks. Some teams hoard those picks; this franchise hasn’t been one of them for the most part. Also: with a new owner it’s hard to assume what will happen— John Keim (@john_keim) May 1, 2023
"We've already seen some of that business momentum come back"— Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 2, 2023
Washington Commanders president Jason Wright tells @cnbc the team have seen a spike in ticket sales with news of Dan Snyder's sale:pic.twitter.com/jnvBqba5V5
https://t.co/A3b2M767ss pic.twitter.com/pAnjs74C7W— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 3, 2023
I know this is not right - but I just can't keep thinking about this indemnification crap that is stalling the Snyder #Commanders sale. I mean he's getting 6 B + & wants legal protection from a bunch of other slimy billionaire owners & others. Enough. Wake me when it's over.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 3, 2023
Last night, devils owner Josh Harris got out of his car and high fives all of us outside. He was jumping and so excited. Thanked all the devils fans for sticking with the team. @NJDevils #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/FXNpfwGTUw— annikadevils (@annikadevils) May 2, 2023
Commanders just target great names on special teams, I swear. Cheeseman is going to snap the ball to Goodfellow https://t.co/fSW8zeqqNH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 2, 2023
One of the weirdest endings to a Kentucky football game I’ve ever seen— corey (@CoreyCaudillBBN) March 25, 2023
Colin Goodfellow needs a statue on campus pic.twitter.com/5ZDJKsNVhA
The #Packers have agreed to terms with QB Jordan Love on a new contract though 2024, per sources. pic.twitter.com/gde0DZKHXn— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2023
Giants Pick Up LT Andrew Thomas' Fifth-Year Option https://t.co/9NGYaLJJ4n pic.twitter.com/4bActT7p7v— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 2, 2023
The 2020 draft class will have just 6 of 10 options exercised for the top 10 picks in the draft. Last year was 7. Prior year was 9.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 2, 2023
Once I'm done with my comp pick update article I'm going to do some database queries and build some graphs charting the trend of fifth year options--should be fun.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 2, 2023
5 Linebackers were drafted in the first round in 2020— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) May 2, 2023
0 teams picked up their 5th year option
Isaiah Simmons-Cardinals
K’Lavon Chaisson-Jaguars
Kenneth Murray-Chargers
Jordyn Brooks-Seahawks
Patrick Queen-Ravens
Man, the 2020 draft class was kind of rough, eh?— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 2, 2023
Outside of the quarterbacks there were only 13 Pro Bowlers so far. There might only be 8 first rounders from that year to even get a second contract with their own teams, and that's being optimistic!
At least the QB class worked. https://t.co/9Bp93fwp0Y
Actually scratch that, only 10 Pro Bowlers outside of the QBs. Yikes!— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 2, 2023
The lack of option pickups really should drive home how hard it is to draft good players even in the first round and just how wildly overvalued these trade ups are— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 2, 2023
In the research @PFF_Brad and I had done for the book I think the extension rate was roughly 35% in round 1. There are some other who do re-sign but 40% is probably the max— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 2, 2023
#Panthers No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will wear No. 9, which is what he wore at Alabama.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2023
Matt Corral is switching from No. 9 to No. 2, which is what he wore at Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/C7HxXiDEl0
Super Bowl LVII ends up being the most-watched Super Bowl ever, thanks to some tweaks from Nielsen. https://t.co/1JFCB6LLBh— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 2, 2023
NFLPA @NFLPA issues alert to agents to tell players to be aware that Fan Duel and other mobile apps have tracking software that NFL used in issuing recent gambling suspension. More below: @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/oAu9gtzlbj— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2023
Let’s discuss only one player from an HBCU being drafted. As much as I would love to call it disrespect, fact is (based on convos this morning with GMs and agents repping HBCU players) - NFL teams are not pulling from the small-school level. Some numbers … (thread) https://t.co/gkcHma1Ijg— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2023
Only 10 players from the 125 FCS programs were drafted this year. Only 41 (out of nearly 1,200 selections) were from FCS schools over the past four drafts.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2023
According to some GMs, teams are going to send scouts - sometimes multiple scouts - to top P5 schools during the year, sometimes multiple times. But if an FCS player isn’t on the prospects list provided by the two primary scouting services, teams might not visit the school. …— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2023
It there becomes even more imperative that the pro liaisons for the FCS schools to contact the scouting services to ensure their prospects are listed. …— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2023
Another issue, some personnel people have “standards” - others might call them biases - that they look for in players at certain positions. Things like height/weight/speed. If an FCS prospect lacks in any of those areas, some GMs move on without a closer look. …— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2023
Can we expect things to improve? Doubtful. P5 schools now view FCS programs as a feeder system and use the transfer portal and NIL money to attract established FCS players to a bigger and more visible platform. Deion just did as much in his move from Jackson State to Colorado.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2023
Bottom line: Regardless of how many HBCU Combines and Legacy Bowls the league conducts/sponsors, the draft numbers aren’t likely to improve for HBCUs - or small schools in general.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 1, 2023
