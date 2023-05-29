All aTwitter: 29 May 2023 - Memorial Day edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Another Sunday closer to Week 1 pic.twitter.com/EQ60xFQidk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 28, 2023

We supposedly reached on Dotson pic.twitter.com/RuiiQRL1n3 — King Commando (@xProudPapax) May 28, 2023

The Illini safety recorded 5 ints in ‘22 and is an intriguing defensive back to keep an eye on during Training Camp #HTTC https://t.co/CuNLTSNMoP — Adam Aniba w/ The Burgundy and Gold Report (@TheBandGreport) May 29, 2023

Update: Antonio Brown is offering former NFL MVP Cam Newton $150,000 to play "one game" for his Arena Football team, the Albany Empire.



He says he wants Cam to threw him a touchdown and this is their chance. pic.twitter.com/uHptZ2NgPx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 28, 2023

Le'Veon Bell regrets the way his time in Pittsburgh ended: It was a little petty. https://t.co/TS7gwviU0l — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 28, 2023

After we get in the stadium, this decides to show me this



This guy loves DC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xgi3KnY2l7 — Is it Football SZN yet? (@DEERSnBEERS) May 28, 2023

