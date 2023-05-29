All aTwitter: 29 May 2023 - Memorial Day edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Another Sunday closer to Week 1 pic.twitter.com/EQ60xFQidk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 28, 2023
We supposedly reached on Dotson pic.twitter.com/RuiiQRL1n3— King Commando (@xProudPapax) May 28, 2023
May 28, 2023
The Illini safety recorded 5 ints in ‘22 and is an intriguing defensive back to keep an eye on during Training Camp #HTTC https://t.co/CuNLTSNMoP— Adam Aniba w/ The Burgundy and Gold Report (@TheBandGreport) May 29, 2023
Hogs Haven 2013 throwbackhttps://t.co/wj5GIqWPbv— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 29, 2023
Update: Antonio Brown is offering former NFL MVP Cam Newton $150,000 to play "one game" for his Arena Football team, the Albany Empire.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 28, 2023
He says he wants Cam to threw him a touchdown and this is their chance. pic.twitter.com/uHptZ2NgPx
Le'Veon Bell regrets the way his time in Pittsburgh ended: It was a little petty. https://t.co/TS7gwviU0l— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 28, 2023
Aggressive offseason upcoming for the Wizards? #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/9Dwg7gsUHW— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 29, 2023
After we get in the stadium, this decides to show me this— Is it Football SZN yet? (@DEERSnBEERS) May 28, 2023
This guy loves DC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xgi3KnY2l7
