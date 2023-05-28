All aTwitter: 28 May 2023 - Commanders have invited Vegas Vipers tight end for a tryout

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Terry McLaurin’s hosting a free football camp in DC a few weeks from now. Seems like a pretty sweet opportunity for the youngins out there pic.twitter.com/gY1YEAXP54 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2023

"The Commanders have invited Vegas Vipers tight end Brandon Dillon for a tryout."

-@_JakeRussell (Tier 1 )

26y/o listed at 6'5" 250lbs. Undrafted out of Marian University in 2019. NFL stints with the Vikings, Jets and Saints prior to the XFL#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLOffseason pic.twitter.com/9w7Jel7jt0 — We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) May 27, 2023

Obviously this is just practice and theres not pass rush, but the difference between Howell’s footwork now and even preseason last year is night and day https://t.co/k3O0Gjx1SU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 27, 2023

This speaks Volumes on Sam Howell development. Being coachable is an underrated trait that should not be overlooked. After making a mistake Sam didn't sulk in the error but took it as learning moment, reset and continued. Reminiscent to the interception against Dallas where… pic.twitter.com/jHWxrRucTU — QB1SamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) May 27, 2023

He has several parts of Howell breakdown. This is just one of the parts if you want to search for the others. https://t.co/bEC1jH7KXk — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 27, 2023

Kevin talks about the latest around the #Commanders sale. Then, former Washington Redskins' GM Scot McCloughan joined Kevin to talk about Washington's 2023 draft, Sam Howell, and a lot more.



Find it on all podcast platforms or:

https://t.co/mCPtdbS7OQ — The Kevin Sheehan Show (@SheehanPodcast) May 26, 2023

76 yard run from Commanders new WR Kazmeir Allen. They can use him like Samuel & in the return game. He won the 100-meter state championship as a high school senior. Interesting guy to watch throughout the offseason and preseason. I think he can help. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KrB0Su5y7R — Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) May 27, 2023

Name a player from a team on the bottom row who will get 10+ sacks this year pic.twitter.com/KW9nW6Lbx4 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 27, 2023

More on @DeAndreHopkins



• The Chiefs and Bills were the only teams to have substantive trade talks with Arizona.



• As was the case with Kansas City, contract was the issue for Buffalo.



• KC made progress, but @OBJ's deal ($15M base) more or less blew that progress up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 27, 2023

As for where this goes next, I'd say the price will dictate that. Under current circumstances, unlikely KC or Buffalo go get him. If his price drops (both teams offered incentive-heavy deals), then ... maybe.



(Both KC and Buffalo talked directly to Hopkins, and liked him.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 27, 2023

One other thing to add here—the @NFLPA did have a rep in Foxboro doing regular offseason surveillance and the @Patriots did get a warning on this matter. After being told to knock it off, it happened again in the days to follow, and the penalty was levied. https://t.co/gviigw4Hy1 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 27, 2023

We're already looking forward to the 2024 #NFLDraft!#PFN365's @IC_Draft ranks the best QBs coming out of next year's class. Click below to see the full top 10!



https://t.co/nmGNNYYZgk pic.twitter.com/e0vHMUpqRj — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 27, 2023

Report: Actor Will Ferrell is in talks to play NFL legend John Madden in a new ‘Madden’ movie.



David O. Russell is set to direct it, sources tell @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/ttsGUZAcEU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 27, 2023

The #Nats remarkably are No. 3 in the Majors in batting average and No. 8 in the Majors in on-base percentage. The big problem is a lack of home runs. But if the team gets going in that regard... https://t.co/F4jH1osfAL — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 27, 2023

