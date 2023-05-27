All aTwitter: 27 May 2023 - Nick Gates is at the top of the depth chart; docs in Brian Davis suit “appear to be ‘fictitious’”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
May 26, 2023
You ask, Logan answers— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 26, 2023
A little team bonding ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Lj0HTdT9mC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 26, 2023
With @AlbertBreer talking about Josh Harris—what he learned about him; how it factors as an owner. A national take on Sam Howell. Chase Young. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/sULrSnrcs6— John Keim (@john_keim) May 26, 2023
Keim says Stromberg isn't viewed as a YR1 starter, more developmental. Will not be a competition at center. Ok, cool, but weird to see a 3rd round pick these days not play.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 26, 2023
Last 3 years— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) May 26, 2023
SD: 26-24 & 0-1 in playoffs
Washington: 22-27-1 & 0-1 in playoffs
3.5 games difference. That’s 1 more win a year with Herbert
If Ron drafted Herbert & the team was 26-24. Would you see Rivera differently?
Crazy how QB distorts logic. RR has built a good roster pic.twitter.com/vn86d96AP4
I still can’t believe Dalton Risner hasn’t been signed.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 26, 2023
There is ZERO chance this staff can feel comfortable with Charles/Paul at LG, right???
https://t.co/vFni3usZ53 pic.twitter.com/rQTsi9fxvj— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 27, 2023
Robert Griffin III is not among the 20 limited partners in the Harris group per source. https://t.co/1QVske54tj— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 26, 2023
UPDATE: A lawyer representing Bank of America told the judge that the banking docs in Brian Davis' lawsuit against the firm appear to be "fictitious." Things didn't go well for either the former Duke player or his attorney in the short hearing. https://t.co/5FefFK05O2— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 26, 2023
If the bank drafts are ‘fictitious’ (as Bank of America’s counsel insinuated at today’s hearing), a dismissal of the lawsuit should be the least of their worries. Of greater concern should be criminal charges, court sanctions, and potential bar disciplinary proceedings.— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 26, 2023
And, per the @VAStateBar, Davis' attorney does not have malpractice insurance. pic.twitter.com/x6lfeHInks— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 26, 2023
Breaking: DeAndre Hopkins has been released by the Cardinals, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/LyI3YlKAzK— ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2023
No idea why the #AZcardinals would carry Hopkins this long and not use a June 1 designation. Not that they need to but just a risk to let him stick around for any OTA work. Should be about $21M in dead money.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 26, 2023
Though there are teams that weren’t inclined to take on DeAndre Hopkins’ full 2023 salary of $19.45M, I’ve since heard from some willing to at least revisit Hopkins’ availability & cost given his release. https://t.co/6S1rog1m9T— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 26, 2023
#Eagles Jason Kelce attacks players who are against flexing Thursday Night Football: ‘No F***** Chance Anybody With Half A Brain Cell Is Against It’https://t.co/3SAMCM2HFZ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023
Washington Commanders logo redesign!!#commanders #nfl #WashingtonCommanders pic.twitter.com/EVgJX3gYUv— Emily Morgan Creates (@EM_Creates) May 26, 2023
Our stadium will have the excitement like this again. Anybody on twitter at this Redskins game? #nfl #Washington #WashingtonCommanders #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/ve1reyAQoC— Mark Moseley Jr (@MarkMoseley3) May 26, 2023
