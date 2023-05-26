All aTwitter: 26 May 2023 - Cole Turner & Logan Thomas heading to “Tight End U” this offseason

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Heelys, Silly Bandz and The Notebook



We tested the rookies on their 2000s knowledge pic.twitter.com/Efuru9Iohv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2023

Maybe overlooked in this video clip is the fact that he'll be attending "Tight End U".



"Tight End University" is a clinic hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen, designed to build camaraderie and learn from each other.



In year's past 90 Tight Ends would attend. https://t.co/xqafwYo1aC — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 24, 2023

"Do y'all smell that? That's football in there" - @Fsmoot21SeanT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023

Aren't we always all excited to see Scary Terry in action — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2023

Fun Commanders news: Terry McLaurin and Raiders star Davante Adams are teaming up on Sunday to play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play as a two-man scramble in Vegas.



They’ll face NFL RBs Austin Ekeler and Mark Ingram.



The 9 hole event will be broadcast on Golf Channel — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 25, 2023

a story in four parts pic.twitter.com/Qt6c5TgrnZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2023

This is from the 2022 Senior Bowl. Take a look at that Spin Rate from Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/04QFUU3d6W — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 24, 2023

An interesting look at using PFF's elusive rating to statistical weight to Adjusted Line Yards from Football Outsiders.



Given the # of line combos, the Rams and Cards are right where I thought they'd be. WAS and DEN are the definitions of outliers. pic.twitter.com/itKPDkYuC8 — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023

Adjusted Line Yards assigns rushing yards responsibility to the OL based on these percentages in the picture. However, ALY is highly impacted by the "quality" of the RB ... a "bad" OL can look good with a good back, and vice-versa. ... 1/2 — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023

In an attempt to account for this, I brought in PFF's "Elusive" rating for running backs, normalized it, and statistically weighted ALY with it.



The result? Those o-lines with high ALY b/c of a good running back are now reflected as big a "poor" oline despite the RB. ... 2/2 — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023

This seems like a great explanation, but I'm still not quite getting it. Is Washington's line "good" or "poor" based on your analysis? — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 25, 2023

They're good! A higher 'Weighted Adjusted Line Yards' indicates that a team's offensive line is having a significant impact on the running game (and that the running game is not simply relying on the talent level of the running back). — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023

Cam Sims in the silver and black hits different pic.twitter.com/bOOmazz4tt — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 26, 2023

The #Raiders have their first injury setback with new QB Jimmy Garoppolo. How long will his ailment interfere with him throwing the football?



https://t.co/TvQfSl9pwU #PFN365 | #NFL pic.twitter.com/1FsXueOCDJ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 25, 2023

Dak Prescott signed a very strong contract two years ago, leaving the #Cowboys in a position where they might have to extend him again this offseason. He has all the leverage.



Most intriguing contract for all 32 teams https://t.co/tN1PYFWNjp pic.twitter.com/lGwxUD8qSh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2023

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has some words of caution regarding the changes to the kickoff play: At some point, "you'll be playing flag football." https://t.co/wrtIZumnfh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 25, 2023

Taylor Heinicke for the third season in a row https://t.co/gJYMzffFDG pic.twitter.com/F2gOToooVe — paul williams (@FiftyGutBlog) May 24, 2023

