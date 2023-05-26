All aTwitter: 26 May 2023 - Cole Turner & Logan Thomas heading to “Tight End U” this offseason

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Heelys, Silly Bandz and The Notebook— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2023
We tested the rookies on their 2000s knowledge pic.twitter.com/Efuru9Iohv
Maybe overlooked in this video clip is the fact that he'll be attending "Tight End U".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 24, 2023
"Tight End University" is a clinic hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen, designed to build camaraderie and learn from each other.
In year's past 90 Tight Ends would attend. https://t.co/xqafwYo1aC
"Do y'all smell that? That's football in there" - @Fsmoot21SeanT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Aren't we always all excited to see Scary Terry in action— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2023
Fun Commanders news: Terry McLaurin and Raiders star Davante Adams are teaming up on Sunday to play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play as a two-man scramble in Vegas.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 25, 2023
They’ll face NFL RBs Austin Ekeler and Mark Ingram.
The 9 hole event will be broadcast on Golf Channel
a story in four parts pic.twitter.com/Qt6c5TgrnZ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 25, 2023
This is from the 2022 Senior Bowl. Take a look at that Spin Rate from Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/04QFUU3d6W— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 24, 2023
An interesting look at using PFF's elusive rating to statistical weight to Adjusted Line Yards from Football Outsiders.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023
Given the # of line combos, the Rams and Cards are right where I thought they'd be. WAS and DEN are the definitions of outliers. pic.twitter.com/itKPDkYuC8
Adjusted Line Yards assigns rushing yards responsibility to the OL based on these percentages in the picture. However, ALY is highly impacted by the "quality" of the RB ... a "bad" OL can look good with a good back, and vice-versa. ... 1/2— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023
In an attempt to account for this, I brought in PFF's "Elusive" rating for running backs, normalized it, and statistically weighted ALY with it.— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023
The result? Those o-lines with high ALY b/c of a good running back are now reflected as big a "poor" oline despite the RB. ... 2/2
This seems like a great explanation, but I'm still not quite getting it. Is Washington's line "good" or "poor" based on your analysis?— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 25, 2023
They're good! A higher 'Weighted Adjusted Line Yards' indicates that a team's offensive line is having a significant impact on the running game (and that the running game is not simply relying on the talent level of the running back).— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) May 25, 2023
Moats? Tunnels?— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 25, 2023
Bye Dan! https://t.co/zREe3oi1pU pic.twitter.com/Ff7G3qqwmh
Cam Sims in the silver and black hits different pic.twitter.com/bOOmazz4tt— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 26, 2023
The #Raiders have their first injury setback with new QB Jimmy Garoppolo. How long will his ailment interfere with him throwing the football?— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 25, 2023
https://t.co/TvQfSl9pwU #PFN365 | #NFL pic.twitter.com/1FsXueOCDJ
Dak Prescott signed a very strong contract two years ago, leaving the #Cowboys in a position where they might have to extend him again this offseason. He has all the leverage.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2023
Most intriguing contract for all 32 teams https://t.co/tN1PYFWNjp pic.twitter.com/lGwxUD8qSh
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has some words of caution regarding the changes to the kickoff play: At some point, "you'll be playing flag football." https://t.co/wrtIZumnfh— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 25, 2023
Taylor Heinicke for the third season in a row https://t.co/gJYMzffFDG pic.twitter.com/F2gOToooVe— paul williams (@FiftyGutBlog) May 24, 2023
