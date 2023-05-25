All aTwitter: 25 May 2023 - An OTA injury, and Washington is awarded its trademark, but not the one they wanted

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#Commanders TE Armani Rogers did, in fact, tear his Achilles yesterday, source said following his MRI. He plans to have surgery next week from expert Dr. Robert Anderson and should make a full recovery. But out indefinitely.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2023
Armani Rogers was the most athletically gifted TE on Washington’s roster.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) May 24, 2023
Next man up but his athleticism popped last fall and he would have had a role in ‘23. Could see Antonio Gibson flexed out even more* than what was expected. WSH needs more juice at the position.
Commanders TE Armani Rogers suffers a non-contact Achilles injury. @CraigHoffman + Former #Commanders TE Logan Paulsen discuss what this means for Washington on 'Take Command'— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 24, 2023
⏩ https://t.co/MjsPu6g7xy pic.twitter.com/S8itsqmpL8
The TE room is down to four, for now. pic.twitter.com/htN4ICMQ9S— Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 24, 2023
The Washington Commanders training camp in Ashburn VA will be open to the public for a set of days this year.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) May 24, 2023
They are building huge sets of bleachers and making accommodations for fans to enjoy!
Get ready, Commanders Nation. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EFlLOuPhx8
1️⃣ and 2️⃣ checking in pic.twitter.com/8f3LKozCoX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Running backs on the sleds. You love to see it. https://t.co/AjeJDIMKSl— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) May 24, 2023
Chris Rodriguez is a big dude pic.twitter.com/GTs97waGsK— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2023
"I think having Jacoby out here pushing him and working with him at the same time has been a really good thing because you do see his growth."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Notes and quotes from Day 2 of OTAs
I'll pass on QBs chasing down defenders. We've seen far too many getting hurt doing so for my liking https://t.co/du2QvBev3a— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) May 24, 2023
As promised ⤵️https://t.co/05ReUFgCyT— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 24, 2023
Also, there was a guy named "Patrick Johnson" — a very, very common name — at the top of the transfer doc. I hit up a few who I thought it could be since, you know, his number was for fish market. One finally called me back after a VM. He thought MY email inquiry was a scam.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 24, 2023
Anything that will/could affect the sale?— Brian Murphy (@bmurph13) May 24, 2023
Not likely— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 24, 2023
OH! And the lawsuit — which originally sought $500 billion in damages — now seeks $990,000. Never seen a demand cut by 99% in my career.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 24, 2023
Per the federal court docket, Davis' attorney typically handles bankruptcy cases.
https://t.co/5FefFK05O2 pic.twitter.com/id8DW2D2bp
Davis' attorney has until noon ET tomorrow to give the judge a status report on attempts to contact Bank of America. While BofA declined comment, it's a lock that it will file a motion to dismiss. My @FOS story lays out the potential grounds for dismissal. https://t.co/5FefFK05O2— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 24, 2023
The USPTO has denied the trademark application for the NFL's Washington Commanders.— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 24, 2023
On May 18th, the USPTO issued the denial citing two reasons.
1⃣ An existing trademark for "Commanders' Classic."
2⃣ Pending applications filed by a DC-area man.
A thread #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wLsI0J6ZuI
The Washington Commanders' trademark was refused because of an existing registration for:— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 24, 2023
"Commanders' Classic"
This is the name of a yearly college football game between the Air Force and Army teams.
[2/6] pic.twitter.com/DRsfeiKE8Y
The second reason the Commanders' trademark was refused was due to pending applications for:— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 24, 2023
1⃣ Washington Space Commanders
2⃣ Washington Wolf Commanders
The filings were made by Martin McCaulay, a DC-area man, who filed the trademarks trying to guess the new team name.
[3/6] pic.twitter.com/fr9pv4NC6w
What are the Commanders' next steps?— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 24, 2023
As for the "Commanders' Classic" registration, the team can:
➡️ file a response, arguing that a NFL team is unlikely to be confused with a single college game.
➡️ attempt to buy out the rights or sign a co-existence agreement.
[4/6]
As for the pending trademark applications, McCaulay has told the press that he intends to turn over any trademarks the team may need, without any cost.— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 24, 2023
We'll see if he keeps his word.
[5/6] pic.twitter.com/OBLlsc6uXp
I believe the Washington Commanders will be able to work through these issues.— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 24, 2023
It is likely the USPTO will drop the refusal due to the "Commander's Classic" trademark if a good legal argument is submitted.
Then, all the Commanders need is a little help from McCaulay.
[6/6]
From a Commanders spokesperson: "The trademark office’s recent nonfinal office action is an ordinary course step in the standard trademark registration process. We will respond to the Trademark Office’s office action and are confident that our registration will be issued."— Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 24, 2023
While the Commanders had their trademark initially denied for the "Washington Commanders" — they'll appeal — the team earned the registration for "Washington Football Team" on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/ehrUhXfoWy— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2023
The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll #TinaTurner has passed away on 24 May 2023. Remembering her powerful voice and unforgettable hits like "What's Love Got to Do with It," "We Don't Need Another Hero," and "The Best" that made her a legend in the music industry. Thank you for the music! pic.twitter.com/JM2oj9MgdK— dawerner (@dawerner) May 25, 2023
there are no words to describe how much of a light tina turner the queen of rock was, and how incredibly talented she was, and how she paved the way for so many artists, may she heavenly rest in peace❤️pic.twitter.com/y6dd1Y1Pyq— t. (@lighttmylove) May 24, 2023
