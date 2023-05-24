Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the first round of OTAs. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Charles Leno Jr. aren’t attending this week’s practices. Second-year TE Armani Rogers tore his Achilles yesterday. Jamin Davis is recovering from a cleanup procedure on his knee. Second-year DT John Ridgeway(torn pec), and soon to be free agent Andrew Norwell are both recovering from injuries and not practicing.
Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young and Montez Sweat working out on their own; OTAs are voluntary https://t.co/Od2leifpsn— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 24, 2023
New mural:
New mural as the players leave the locker room for practice. pic.twitter.com/ulVZ7lhoDk— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 24, 2023
Sam Howell:
Sam Howell: pic.twitter.com/E0Lu3ntTt3— John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023
$am Howell pic.twitter.com/Fn0H94agMu— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2023
First up close look at Sam Howell this offseason #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mGOEREMuis— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) May 24, 2023
Running backs:
The law firm of Rodriguez, Armah and Robinson coming at ya. pic.twitter.com/wESrpWKUfs— Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 24, 2023
Chris Rodriguez is a big dude pic.twitter.com/GTs97waGsK— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2023
Extended RB blocking instruction from Randy Jordan. Gibson and Williams hitting the sleds. pic.twitter.com/pjsmuCR75q— Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 24, 2023
RBs pass-blocking pic.twitter.com/K4An2oPAem— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2023
Rb drills. pic.twitter.com/XFvKUhzZ8D— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) May 24, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
New offensive boss Erie Bieniemy pic.twitter.com/eFHKWKj6jh— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) May 24, 2023
Eric Bieniemy: “we have x amount of time to get this shit right. So get in the huddle and let’s go.”— John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023
4-on-4’s:
Commanders are doing… 4-on-4s right now? Howell and a few ball catchers vs. a couple of linebackers and DBs on the first rep. First time I’ve ever seen that— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Forbes with a pick in 1-1s vs Marcus Kemp. (Fromm at Qb). Good drive on the ball. Length helped.— John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023
Kam Curl:
Kam Curl isn’t participating in team drills. He has his helmet on and has been watching the play from behind with defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2023
Sam Howell vs Percy Butler(and EB):
Percy Butler jumps a Sam Howell pass at the goal line and begins to run it back. Howell doesn’t pursue Butler as he starts his return, which angers Eric Bieniemy. “You threw it, you go get it!”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2023
Going through red zone drills. Howell throws a pick to Percy Butler, who does a somersault at the end of the play.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2023
Milo Eifler vs Cole Turner:
Nice pass breakup by Milo Eifler in the end zone. Brissett completed the pass to Cole Turner, who had the ball in his hands, but Eifler ripped it away— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2023
11v11s:
Howell had impressive session in 11v11. One pass knocked down at line but couple nice throws, good route from— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2023
Gibson too
1&2:
1️⃣ and 2️⃣ checking in pic.twitter.com/8f3LKozCoX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Notes:
"I think having Jacoby out here pushing him and working with him at the same time has been a really good thing because you do see his growth."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Notes and quotes from Day 2 of OTAs
Commanders observations:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 24, 2023
-Bieniemy's impact
-Balancing a dominant D with a learning O
-New role for former TE coach
-And more...https://t.co/xSamWQSNZu
Rick Snider’s Washington reports from Washington Commanders’ OTAs. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/g7rsLkJtsM— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 24, 2023
As @Snide_Remarks writes from Commanders OTAs, it took Eric Bieniemy all of two plays to make an impact. https://t.co/RridgBBzYb— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 24, 2023
One of the first things I noticed (boots on the ground) about new #Commanders OC/AHC, Eric Bieniemy, is man -- this dude has an intensity that I've heard about & it is real deal, authentic & filled with vinegar! I can see how he would rub today's thin-skinned divas wrong but...— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 24, 2023
Another observation on Bieniemy...The #Commanders were working deep in red zone, say from around the 5-ish & threw a "TD" to Cole Turner, on what looked like a pick sort of play. Bieniemy not happy with something. Made them run it again. Accountability & coaching despite success.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 24, 2023
More on Bieniemy from my first practice with him, as I just detailed on @team980 & @Audacy -- when #Commanders broke off into ST's drills, he stood about 10 yards away from Randy Jordan & Jen King + RB's, who were working on technique. He said nothing but burned a hole thru them— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 24, 2023
What I saw from Jacoby Brissett was fairly OK. A couple of really nice, over the shoulder long balls in stride but made a couple of poor throws and questionable decisions, against bodies & not actual defensive players. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 24, 2023
