Washington Commanders Pressers: Kam Curl is just coming to work; Everybody loves Eric Bieniemy

Kam Curl Presser
LIVE: S Kam Curl speaks with the media after Day 2 of OTAs https://t.co/fFnHN9dkYM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Not participating in team drills/new contract:
Commanders S Kam Curl participated in individual drills, but observed team drills from behind the end zone.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2023
He said after practice that he’s healthy.
"I'm just coming to work."
Kam Curl participated in individual drills but not during team drills. He’s up for an extension. He said he’s healthy and “just coming to work being with the guys. I like being around my team. That’s why I’m here.”— John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023
Terry McLaurin Presser
LIVE: WR Terry McLaurin speaks with the media after Day 2 of OTAs https://t.co/ecCQlC6vCr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
Everybody is noticing the impact of Eric Bieniemy.@TheTerry_25 said, "when you come out here and you have that type of energy from your coach, you have no choice but to come out here and put the work in."— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 24, 2023
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/TmCphl7Rpv
OTA attendance:
Terry McLaurin, on the decision to attend or skip OTA. pic.twitter.com/gKROjGS7E9— Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 24, 2023
Antonio Gibson Presser
LIVE: RB Antonio Gibson speaks with the media after Day 2 of OTAs https://t.co/bYcHcyk1PY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Eric Bieniemy:
There is a new energy!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 24, 2023
Several @Commanders players told us that they like the new vibe on the field and in the locker room.@AntonioGibson14 specifically referenced the impact Eric Bieniemy is having on this offense and the team.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/zY7sJGntJ5
Jonathan Allen Presser
LIVE: DL Jonathan Allen speaks with the media after Day 2 of OTAs https://t.co/L5eGxtdHJt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
Ownership:
I asked @Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen about Dan Snyder agreeing to sell the team.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 24, 2023
Allen said, "whoever is signing my paychecks that doesn't affect how I'm going to do my job."
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/XBCtyBuIlo
New Energy:
"It just feels different"— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 24, 2023
Jonathan Allen said he is excited for the season and likes where the team is starting at.
Plenty of optimism and belief from the Commanders captain.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/qUQAuSyDXn
Quan Martin Presser
LIVE: DB Quan Martin speaks with the media after Day 2 of OTAs https://t.co/eNsFOznZHJ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023
