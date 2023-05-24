Washington Commanders Injury Update: TE Armani Rogers tore his Achilles and is out indefinitely

The Washington Commanders start their first on-field practices for OTAs yesterday and they've already lost a player for the season. Head Coach Ron Rivera said Armani Rogers had suffered a non-contact Achilles injury yesterday while running. He said the second-year tight end would be examined, but there was no timetable for his return.

"It's unfortunate," Ron Rivera said. "The young man progressed well for us last year. We feel confident in the group of tight ends." — John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023

It's been reported that Rogers did tear his Achilles and he will be out indefinitely. He will have surgery next week, but his season is over.

#Commanders TE Armani Rogers did, in fact, tear his Achilles yesterday, source said following his MRI. He plans to have surgery next week from expert Dr. Robert Anderson and should make a full recovery. But out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2023

Rogers was entering his second NFL season after signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He played QB at UNLV, but converted to TE when he joined the Commanders. The inexperienced rookie picked up the position and moved up the offseason depth chart quickly.

Rogers benefited from being part of a TEs group that dealt with several injuries, along with a coaching staff that was also easing TE1 Logan Thomas back into the lineup after Thomas had torn his ACL the previous season. Rogers played in 11 games during his rookie year, and started three of them. He had 5 receptions for 64 yards and also had 2 carries for another 26 yards.

With Rogers out for the year, Washington is down to four tight ends on the roster. They didn't sign any in free agency, and didn't add any in the draft. The Commanders tight ends are now Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, and Curtis Hodges. Turner was a 5th round draft pick last year, and Hodges is another UDFA heading into his second season with the team. Expect them to sign another TE before training camp begins in July.