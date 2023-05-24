 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Injury Update: TE Armani Rogers tore his Achilles and is out indefinitely

By Scott Jennings
NFL: JUN 01 Washington Commanders OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by John McCreary/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders start their first on-field practices for OTAs yesterday and they've already lost a player for the season. Head Coach Ron Rivera said Armani Rogers had suffered a non-contact Achilles injury yesterday while running. He said the second-year tight end would be examined, but there was no timetable for his return.

It's been reported that Rogers did tear his Achilles and he will be out indefinitely. He will have surgery next week, but his season is over.

Rogers was entering his second NFL season after signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He played QB at UNLV, but converted to TE when he joined the Commanders. The inexperienced rookie picked up the position and moved up the offseason depth chart quickly.

Rogers benefited from being part of a TEs group that dealt with several injuries, along with a coaching staff that was also easing TE1 Logan Thomas back into the lineup after Thomas had torn his ACL the previous season. Rogers played in 11 games during his rookie year, and started three of them. He had 5 receptions for 64 yards and also had 2 carries for another 26 yards.

With Rogers out for the year, Washington is down to four tight ends on the roster. They didn't sign any in free agency, and didn't add any in the draft. The Commanders tight ends are now Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, and Curtis Hodges. Turner was a 5th round draft pick last year, and Hodges is another UDFA heading into his second season with the team. Expect them to sign another TE before training camp begins in July.

