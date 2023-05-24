Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young and Montez Sweat working out on their own; OTAs are voluntary

The Washington Commanders are in Ashburn today for the second day of this round of OTAs and Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media before today’s practice started. Washington practiced yesterday while most of the local media was focused on the NFL owners meetings in Minnesota. Rivera said that TE Armani Rogers suffered a non-contact Achillles injury while running, and it was reported today that he did tear it, and will require surgery that puts him out indefinitely. This injury leaves Washington with 4 TEs on the roster, and likely in the market before training camp in July.

Three players didn’t attend OTAs(Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Charles Leno, Jr.) and Rivera made sure to remind anyone that will listen that these are voluntary workouts. Rivera said that Young and Sweat are working out on their own, and Leno is a veteran. Young was criticized in the past for skipping OTAs due to commitments to endorsement and commercials. Washington declined his 5th-year option, and Rivera said he’s talked to him since, and Young gets it, and he’ll be ready to go when he rejoins the team.

Ron Rivera continues to praise new Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, and the changes he’s already made to the team. He said the AHC title isn’t just an addon, Bieniemy is doing the work and taking on the responsibilities of the role. He has changed practice schedules and structures. Bieniemy is tasked with getting the offense out of its comfort zone, and he has been very direct with the players about what he expects from them.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks with the media ahead of Day 2 of OTAs https://t.co/z5NKsoUfr7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 24, 2023

Armani Rogers injury:

Washington Commanders Injury Update: TE Armani Rogers tore his Achilles and is out indefinitely https://t.co/jDnvNa4gVp — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 24, 2023

This is a pretty big blow to Rogers and Washington's TEs corps. Rogers is still fairly new to the position and went undrafted last year, but quickly emerged as a potential key piece of the offense. https://t.co/sVxJgzPlUS — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2023

Big blow for the Commanders: TE Armani Rogers suffered a non-contact Achilles injury. Happened while running.

"It's unfortunate," Ron Rivera said. "The young man progressed well for us last year. We feel confident in the group of tight ends." — John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023

Other TEs on the roster:

Rivera said the TE group as a whole look good, but with Armani being injured, there are some young players who need to ascend — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2023

Jamin Davis surgery:

Ron Rivera also said LB Jamin Davis had a clean-up procedure on his knee earlier in the offseason and will only participate in the walkthrough. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2023

Chase Young/Montez Sweat skipping OTAs:

Sounds like Chase Young (along with Montez Sweat) are working out on their own, according to Ron Rivera. Ron would "of course" like to have everyone present but he's been in touch with those guys — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 24, 2023

Rivera on Young/Sweat/Leno absences: "You always like to have all your guys here. It's voluntary. We understand that. The nice thing is we've been in contact." — John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023

Rivera says he’s texted w Chase Young - “I really believe he’s going to come in and give everything he’s got” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2023

Ron Rivera said Chase Young and Montez Sweat were here for the first week of the offseason workout program. Rivera said he's had convos with Young since the team declined his 5th-year option and seems confident he'll return ready to go. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2023

Declining Young's 5th-year option:

"I believe [Young] has adapted to it nicely. He's working hard. I'll be excited to see him when he has to be here." — John Keim (@john_keim) May 24, 2023

Charles Leno:

Rivera points out that when Charles Leno played for the Bears under Matt Nagy it was in the same system that Eric Bieniemy is implementing. I’d add he’s a long time NFL vet and was here for Phase 1 of OTAs. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2023

Contracts/Ownership:

Rivera on unsettled contracts like Kam Curl, Chase Young and Montez Sweat: "For the most part, everything is on hold" because of the ownership situation. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2023

Quan Martin:

Rivera said Quan Martin has fit in nicely, made plays and has a way of being around the ball — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2023

Eric Bieniemy:

Ron Rivera on how Eric Bieniemy is influencing changes in practice and the daily schedule. Later said that he doesn't want the assistant HC title to be for show, and this is an example of how Bieniemy will help. pic.twitter.com/RQTyMUdCrt — Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 24, 2023

Rivera said Eric Bieniemy has been very direct with the players and doesn't pull any punches. Bieniemy has already changed some of the structures of practice to try and get the offense out of its comfort zone — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2023

Ron Rivera said Eric Bieniemy has changed a lot of Washington's schedule in the way he sets up practice: "It's kind of getting us out of our comfort zone." He said he encouraged Bieniemy to bring that and wants to give him freedom to be himself. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 24, 2023

Rivera said Bieniemy stresses taking charge from his QBs. He wants to them to take leadership, and all four of the players at the position have shown examples of that — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2023

Ron Rivera on Bieniemy's role: "I don't believe you give the assistant HC title and it's gratuitous. It's not just a title. It's a working title. ... He's one of those guys who very few people are going to out-work." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2023

Chris Rodriguez:

On Chris Rodriguez, Rivera said he has good, physical size and better hands than anticipated. He's learning and growing quickly — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 24, 2023

Guards: