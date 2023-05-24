All aTwitter: 24 May 2023 - Spring owner’s meeting and 1st day of Commanders (voluntary) OTAs

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Didn't tweet this many hours ago when this happened, but here goes: The Commanders announced they signed LB Ferrod Gardner and released LB Nathan Gerry. — Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 24, 2023

First day of voluntary OTA workouts for the Commanders. All but 3 attended: Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Charles Leno, Jr. Per source. Again: voluntary. — John Keim (@john_keim) May 23, 2023

I can't wait for the "it's voluntary" crowd to pretend like Chase Young not being at OTAs today is reasonable.



You gotta give them credit. They're maintaining the same energy after the team declined his option and he's managed 1.5 sacks and 3 TFLs in his last 13 games played. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 23, 2023

Remember. Reuben Foster tore his knee to shreds and essentially had his professional football career ended on a non contact drill at a voluntary OTA practice…. — Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) May 23, 2023

we are back pic.twitter.com/xyZLqUgi1O — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 23, 2023

that spin though pic.twitter.com/8CZ8INTsAf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 23, 2023

What Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said about QBs Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett: pic.twitter.com/Mnt8xqkBC1 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 23, 2023

good vibes after day 1 of OTAs pic.twitter.com/OZYOsDjzcl — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 23, 2023

The rookies ready for their debut pic.twitter.com/zV0Gbenao6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 23, 2023

Note Jack Del Rio's detour in mentioning Montez Sweat in a question about Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne: "He needs to find a way to finish." pic.twitter.com/QHxGYhKhhj — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 23, 2023

Who is breaking out in the NFC East?



(presented by @meetfabric) pic.twitter.com/1KO6BZrv9v — PFF (@PFF) May 24, 2023

Uh? Curl was the highest graded safety in the NFL for much of last season, per PFF grades. Ended up 2nd overall. So, I’d argue he has “broken out” already. — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) May 24, 2023

.@KCurl_2 is a leader in the safety room



Coach Del Rio on his thoughts on the group heading into the 2023 season — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 23, 2023

Thought this was interesting from Del Rio on Forrest's rise: "There was a point in time where it was like, ‘He needs to play.’ And he got on the field. Really Bobby [McCain], I love Bobby. ... But to have guys like Percy, DFoe and now Quan, it was time to make room for ‘em." https://t.co/rf547uVP2c — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 23, 2023

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Washington Commanders new stadium. @wusa9 #HTTC



"I grew up in Washington DC. Going over to RFK, so, I understand the passion of the fans"



More: https://t.co/44fqcO8Knt pic.twitter.com/Ur9Fzm8SLO — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 23, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington says an SI story shows incoming Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris is solid. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/4wkNJiOuVl — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 23, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Before Josh Harris was on the doorstep of becoming the new owner of the Washington Commanders, he was a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers



This is what majority owner Art Rooney II had to say about Josh Harris. @wusa9 #HTTC



Full Story: https://t.co/1ELa70nxvq pic.twitter.com/VELOxCqhOA — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 23, 2023

Josh Harris group wants to sell the Ashburn property according to the Athletic pic.twitter.com/XWHdehcJIz — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 23, 2023

Jerry Jones says “I would anticipate” sale of Commanders getting done and calls the Josh Harris group “outstandingly qualified owners” pic.twitter.com/awIk53UTUt — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 23, 2023

"I'm trying to reach back and pull a lot of those Samoan things forward because I don't want them to die"#AAPIHeritageMonth | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 23, 2023

WHY ARE WE DOING THIS @RapSheet..



"Special teams coaches & players all opposed this rule but Roger Goodell wouldn't let it go" ~ @RapSheet



COME ON ROG #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Z8Ume2xqbT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2023

"This is a one year rule the we'll be revisited after this season" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/asRrSaE1Rn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2023

Speaking on the new fair catch rule, NFL exec Jeff Miller cites higher concussion rates on kickoffs and punts relative to other plays and says unprompted: “There may be more to come.”



Modeling says return rate will drop from 38% to 31% and concussion rate drop 15%, Miller says. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2023

Miller: “The kickoff play has the highest rate of concussion year after year. You can’t stand by and do nothing.”



Rich McKay, chair of the competition committee, says last year was the highest return rate in 9 years. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2023

Longer answer from competition committee chair Rich McKay on the new kickoff rule, and how special teams coordinators — who unanimously opposed the change — may adjust. pic.twitter.com/p6QBq1Y4t0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2023

The vote on the kickoff touchback rule was 26-5-1, per sources. The Ravens, Patriots, Bengals, Bears and Lions voted against it, and the Raiders abstained. The proposal wasn't close to passing Monday. Roger Goodell lobbied hard for it overnight, and flipped a bunch of teams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2023

It’s ready to be used: the Low Impact Kickoff has a huge impact on the future of the game



0 injuries in 2020

90+% return rate

Avg starting field position 31 (NFL is 28) https://t.co/QIAhocxgA3 pic.twitter.com/PDTQXrd5KO — Sam Schwartzstein (@schwartzsteins) May 23, 2023

NEW on @FOS: Roger Goodell's three-year extension that will keep the NFL commissioner on the job through 2027 wasn't finalized as the NFL owners meetings wrapped up on Tuesday.



But Colts owner Jim Irsay said the deal is "virtually done.”https://t.co/UIubriTo1n — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 23, 2023

“The perpetuity of this franchise is analogous to the past and present ambiguity of how this team will connect with the new owners and fans so we can create inertia moving forward.” #HTTC https://t.co/Ao5ZvUT8mQ — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) May 23, 2023

