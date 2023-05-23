All aTwitter: 23 May 2023 - Irsay: NFL finance committee working through “complexities” of Josh Harris’ deal

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ferrod Gardner NFL contract signed with the @Commanders #XFLtoNFL | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/Yy6WfFbxvm— XFL (@XFL2023) May 22, 2023
I'm not sure what the corresponding move is to make room for him on the roster.https://t.co/W99dxSeTCd https://t.co/W2HHFZhYmu— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 23, 2023
It's still really (really) early, but Eric Bieniemy has been impressed with how Sam Howell has looked this offseasonhttps://t.co/Tai6c0cCgz— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 22, 2023
Sam Howell 2nd to last behind three rookies who have not taken a snap yet but were all obviously chosen way higher than Howell was. https://t.co/yCKHmyHJq7— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 22, 2023
Looks to me like Chris Rodriguez can catch just fine. https://t.co/KPQouzlrux— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 22, 2023
Horsin' around this weekend— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2023
@PreaknessStakes | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/i6w4lMP1uh
is it truly an offseason without @TheTerry_25 fishing content?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2023
full interview https://t.co/UK4jqiwRUf pic.twitter.com/VwYeseJa7t
Episode 577 - Mike Martz is one of the top offensive minds in recent NFL history. He says of Sam Howell, "I think he's worth getting excited about."— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 22, 2023
I also discuss comments on Saturday from Jason Wright, Eric Bieniemy & Nate Kaczor & talk #Nats & #Orioles.https://t.co/AifpXrfPpb
Commanders president Jason Wright and Daniel Snyder’s longtime business advisor Karl Schreiber have arrived in Minneapolis for the start of league meetings. pic.twitter.com/gGDmnbbDVv— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 22, 2023
JP Finlay had shared that this was his "dark horse" location for WSH's new stadium.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 22, 2023
His rationale?
- This area is underdeveloped and would be an easier sell to the City Council.
- A new facility would bring more attention to that side of the city.
- Less opposition than RFK https://t.co/eV95GnzZhM
Is 110 acres enough space for a stadium, practice facility, and some of the peripheral retail the Commanders want? I have no idea how many acres these things usually cover.— Marshall (@EstCommand) May 22, 2023
I’m trying to figure out how they’d even fit a stadium with ample parking at that site. Better yet all that and a practice facility and shops.— Jay (@RedskinsCult) May 22, 2023
If you’re talking about the anacostia site there’s more space down the street the practice facility could go.— Zim (@Zim489) May 22, 2023
Stadium only and retail. Not enough for headquarters/practice facility. At this point I think the headquarters/practice facility stays in VA and the stadium goes to DC with MD as the fallback option— Jermaine Johnson✊ (@MaineUPTDC) May 22, 2023
Are you confident the deal will get done?— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 22, 2023
Jim Irsay: “… You hope that it gets done. But there’s more work to be done at this point.” pic.twitter.com/i3Ltm3aAwW
NFL Finance Committee member Jim Irsay on the Commanders' sale: "There's certain criteria that has to be met. It's not there. It doesn't mean it can't get there. It's complicated."— John Keim (@john_keim) May 22, 2023
Also: "You hope it gets done, but there's more work to be done at this point."
Jim Irsay: "It’s tough because it has to comply like the Waltons complied and Tepper complied. And everyone knew the rules up front before you submitted the bid, what the league rules are. So... that being said, I think everyone is really hopeful that we can get a deal done."— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 22, 2023
Jim Irsay, continued: "I think they’re very enthusiastic about becoming the owners. I think they’re really fired up to have a chance to take over the team and that sort of thing before the season starts. But we’re just—we’re not there yet. But I’m hopeful we get there.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 22, 2023
NEW: A vote to approve Josh Harris’ $6.05B deal to acquire the Commanders is expected to be scheduled over the next five weeks with that special meeting likely to take place between late July through the middle of August, ownership source tells @FOS. https://t.co/eirrffTcpl— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 22, 2023
Jerry Jones talking with Norm Chirite, lawyer for Dan Snyder. Wonder what they’re talking about. pic.twitter.com/qO5b5Lbg0r— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 22, 2023
Asked Jerry Jones if there's any concern about Dan Snyder seeking expanded indemnification as part of the sale.— Ben Standig (@benstandigtemp) May 23, 2023
"Not from me. Not from me."
Also had no concerns about what's in the Mary Jo White report. Why?
“I do know how the club was operated. Period.” https://t.co/wJIhKuJnny
Jerry Jones: “it’ll get done… outstandingly qualified owners…” pic.twitter.com/1nRI81Qmq6— John Keim (@john_keim) May 22, 2023
BREAKING: Brian Davis’ company, Urban Echo Energy LLC, has filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order to force Bank of America to immediately credit $5.1 billion to its account in order for its offer to purchase the Commanders for $7.1B “to be property… pic.twitter.com/A9teRqCUqC— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 22, 2023
“Plaintiff believes that the Snyders would have accepted Urban Echo’s offer to purchase the Commanders had they been aware of the $5,100,000,000.00 that was being held in limbo by BOA.” pic.twitter.com/KulDALuori— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 22, 2023
“BOA’s actions have already caused Plaintiff to suffer damages as another party has entered into a contract to purchase the Commanders.” pic.twitter.com/8VWs5ZX3vv— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 22, 2023
“BOA’s actions in illegally detaining Plaintiff’s property have not only led to the Snyders not accepting the UE Offer but have also led to devastating reputational damage to Plaintiff.” pic.twitter.com/mGLwg4Utul— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 22, 2023
“If Plaintiff does not receive credit for the Bank Drafts (or their return) immediately, it will suffer irreparable harm due to the inability to access these funds in order to make a further competing offer for the Commanders.” pic.twitter.com/UYzeIltLgl— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 22, 2023
“Especially in the current climate of banking uncertainty, BOA’s actions further erode Americans’ trust in the financial system. Ordering return of Plaintiff’s property is unquestionably in the public interest.” pic.twitter.com/4CZLfHtxt3— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 22, 2023
“Plaintiff requests that the Court grant Plaintiff’s TRO and enter an immediate temporary restraining order requiring Bank of America to credit Plaintiff’s account at BOA in the amount of $5.1 billion in order for Plaintiff’s offer to purchase the Washington Commanders for $7.1… pic.twitter.com/6FKOpcCJn2— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 22, 2023
This emergency TRO request by Brian Davis over the funds he allegedly sent to BofA doesn't have a direct impact on the Commanders' sale to Josh Harris.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 22, 2023
But lots of people close to the process are paying attention, a source told @FOS. (h/t @WALLACHLEGAL) https://t.co/1Fv3mXtMwG
: #Jets OT Mekhi Becton blames coaches for injury that cost him the 2022 season: 'No One Cared'— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 22, 2023
"I was told I shouldn’t be complaining. Go out there and do it (practice on my bad knee)."https://t.co/vD7bP4falf
With TNF flex approval, you might schedule a trip to a December NFL game...only to find out after you book travel that your game is 3 days earlier or later than you expected.— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 22, 2023
So I asked NFL exec Hans Schroeder: What's your message to fans considering travel during those weeks? pic.twitter.com/Ivvv36dbze
Thursday night flex is a middle finger to in-stadium fans -- especially those who plan to travel to late-season games. https://t.co/qMRybvzCSj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 23, 2023
NFL owners approved the bylaw proposal allowing teams to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot, I’m told. A no-brainer to bring it back in the aftermath of the San Francisco playoff game.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023
Here’s the full bylaw that owners approved today. Notably, it limits the third QB exemption to players on the inactive list — not practice squad players who weren’t elevated for the game. Could impact 53-man roster construction for some teams. pic.twitter.com/ka0TpgibHk— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attempts to clarify his previous comments that he knew what's in the MJW investigation report about Commanders owner Dan Snyder.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 22, 2023
"I do know how the club was operated, period."
More: https://t.co/k5uTmnB7LM@wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/X5ONRLYOcv
