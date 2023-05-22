All aTwitter: 22 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

K.J. Henry was co-recipient of the 2022 Tim Bourret Award for best representing himself, his team and Clemson with the media.



He's 250 pounds of pure charisma and will be an instant favorite for Commanders PR and some of my former cohorts in the Commanders' beat corps. pic.twitter.com/5yLNsjDTtE — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 29, 2023

Commanders DE @jacsw3 had a pretty incredible view of the Preakness from the infield.https://t.co/Z98lKg0cXl pic.twitter.com/gCXwgdcaQC — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 21, 2023

New to me: @john_keim says it’s only a matter of time until Andrew Norwell is no longer on the team. — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) May 21, 2023

Have said it a few times. Not the only one saying it I’m sure. — John Keim (@john_keim) May 21, 2023

Gotcha. Yeah it definitely doesn’t look good. At the owners meetings in March when asked about LG we were told about two people: Paul and Saahdiq. — John Keim (@john_keim) May 21, 2023

Jason Wright on the approval process. pic.twitter.com/DndlghQy10 — John Keim (@john_keim) May 21, 2023

Just got hold of the full law suit. NO $500 billion, NO TRO to slow the sale...they basically just want their bank drafts back.

Back of my mind is thinking BOA reported to authorities the issues w/ the source of funding of those drafts reportedly having been from an estate — Neil In Rockville (@NeilNRockville) May 21, 2023

There’s something literally fishy about the bank drafts that are at the center of the lawsuit: the phone number for the Wells Fargo agent listed on the transfer form I obtained is that of a Los Angeles-based fish company. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 22, 2023

Those are not real, valid bank drafts. A real org would do either a wire transfer or a SWIFT payment order... — noonefromtampa (@noonefromtampa) May 22, 2023

Yup. And the person on the drafts has apparently been dead for a bit. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 22, 2023

Stop giving this guy publicity — Sam Murray (@commanders_365) May 22, 2023

This publicly could lead to consequences — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 22, 2023

But the source of that $5B bank draft raises more questions than it answers. The bank draft—attached as an exhibit to Davis’s sworn statement—was issued from a Citibank account belonging to the “Estate of Severino Garcia Sta. Romana,” and was signed by the Estate administratrix. pic.twitter.com/jrk9Teevq3 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 20, 2023

Googling “Estate of Severino Garcia Sta. Romana” and “Citibank” leads me to an incredible tale of large quantities of gold illegally acquired by former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos from a CIA operative. Apropos for a Snyder deal. https://t.co/QSUnUF3hhd pic.twitter.com/C60TMQvvb5 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 20, 2023

Thinking BOA may have had some issues with the source of the funds. — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 20, 2023

I’m so confused. So Brian Davis was trying to buy the Commies with stolen gold from the Filipinos? — (@CarasikS) May 20, 2023

They struggle to even lean into their current brand. Major Tuddy is an example of them not knowing where to go with this. They’re trying too hard to integrate Commanders with the team’s old identity… two things that have nothing to do with each other. https://t.co/1UaTOncYHD — Kevin-"isms" (@SheehanBible) May 21, 2023

Update: RB Ty Johnson, formerly of the #Jets, suffered a Torn Pec injury while working out. He says the team told him to "Fix it" but cut him the next day after he did.



"I’ve had some Dark, dark days, man.”



"Told them [about the injury]. I told them even before this, I was… pic.twitter.com/r0aqr6pUY1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2023

Teams weren't bashful about telling Kenny Pickett he was off their draft boards due to having hands under nine inches. https://t.co/rrQywQbyRI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 22, 2023

#Redskins fans hate Mara for 2012 cap penalties..(u really should be mad at Bruce/Dan) but Mara is one of the very few owners who even give one ounce of thought to fans, instead of their bank accounts & ego's. https://t.co/nVJEWd0ABS — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 21, 2023

Free agent Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue is hard at work, waiting to sign



pic.twitter.com/cD4Dlrnq0p — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 21, 2023

The #Orioles now are 16 games into a stretch of 22 consecutive games against teams that at the start of the stretch had winning records. The O's over the 16 games are 10-6 & have the second-best record in the Majors. Mike Elias has done a spectacular job of rebuilding this team. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 21, 2023

*admin was too stunned to speak* pic.twitter.com/umR3WbIGQR — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 21, 2023

BACK-TO-BACK ⚔️



!



Congratulations to the Cavaliers on winning the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tennis Title! pic.twitter.com/YZehI0buoD — The ACC (@theACC) May 21, 2023

Humans are a warm weather species. pic.twitter.com/ri4McRsaMS — Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) May 21, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop