Daily Slop: Josh Harris group in ‘constructive’ discussions with NFL; Where does Ron Rivera rank among current NFL head coaches?

‘He’s playing chess’: Inside all six of Emmanuel Forbes’ NCAA-record setting picks

“He’s a difference maker,” Washington general manager Martin Mayhew said. “People throw around the term ball hawk pretty loosely. This guy really is that.”

Councilman Kenyan McDuffie wants to bring the Commanders home to Washington, D.C.

Where does Ron Rivera rank among current NFL head coaches?

25. Ron Rivera

In 12 years as an NFL head coach, Ron Rivera has won 5-8 games nine times. All three of the exceptions featured Cam Newton at quarterback. He’s won a playoff game in 2-of-12 seasons, one of which came when the 7-8-1 Panthers beat the Ryan Lindley-”led” Cardinals in 2014. The mediocrity has been accompanied by a “bad quarterback” alibi in Washington, but anyone who has only three winning campaigns in nine Newton seasons probably isn’t doing it right. With either Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett under center for 2023, Rivera isn’t about to unlock another level to his game, but the Commanders remain committed to his leadership all the same. That is an area where Rivera excels, but even that began to founder in 2022 as he seemed driven to madness by Carson Wentz. By the end of the season, Rivera didn’t even know what it took for the Commanders to make the playoffs. Although seemingly a Hall-of-Fame person, Rivera is an anachronistic coach who won’t be there by the time Washington finally takes the next step.

Brian Davis’ Firm Files $500B Lawsuit Over Commanders’ Sale

Front Office Sports asked Brian Davis’ lawyer if the former Duke men’s hoops player plans on filing other lawsuits over the Washington Commanders’ sale process, including seeking an injunction to halt Josh Harris from taking over the team. Their response? “Not at this time.”

Do you think new ownership should consider another re-branding?

Commanders bring back former assistant trainer after 19-month leave

Doug Quon was initially placed on leave in Oct. 2021 after the DEA opened an investigation into Washington’s former head trainer, Ryan Vermillion.

Sam Howell and Eric Bieniemy could be a match made in Commanders heaven

“But the work starts now. I got to take advantage of the opportunity I do have and do everything to try and give this team a chance to win every time single game that we play. I am a big fan of his, just listening to him talk here I am super impressed with just the man he is. Obviously, he comes from a team that’s had a lot of success, especially on the offensive side of the ball so I am just excited to learn all that stuff and get started with him.”

Jim Brown was an athlete and an activist with a violent history - The Washington Post

A uniquely American celebrity, the Hall of Famer Brown enjoyed a life full of iconic moments. But taken in full, he wasn’t really an icon.

Josh Harris group in ‘constructive’ discussions with NFL on Commanders sale - The Washington Post

Harris cannot have any say in the franchise's operations until his $6.05 billion deal for the Commanders is approved by NFL team owners.

Commanders Film Room: Jartavius Quan Martin