All aTwitter: 21 May 2023 - Jason Wright comments publicly on stadium site search; rookies play flag football

Putting in that weekend work— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 20, 2023
What a special day at our first Flag Football Clinic presented by @orthovirginia! @RCXsports x #HTTC x @NFLFLAG pic.twitter.com/eKnIoRsjGy
The Commanders are hosting a flag football clinic at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park this morning. Jason Wright, Eric Bieniemy and the Commanders’ rookies greeted kids and their families. pic.twitter.com/kjNMyFVYDW— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 20, 2023
Couple things from our conversation with Jason Wright earlier today:— John Keim (@john_keim) May 21, 2023
1) On the sale: "I don't expect it to take long but I don’t have an estimate on the timeline. But everything feels like it's moving in the exact right direction."
2) On the stadium: 'As soon as this transaction is done there will be renewed energy around those conversations, and more importantly getting the strategy from Josh and the new team coming in how they see the vision.— John Keim (@john_keim) May 21, 2023
We continue to have discussions with folks in Maryland, the District and Virginia to better understand their developmental aims."— John Keim (@john_keim) May 21, 2023
Wright said nothing has been decided at all with the stadium and where it would be located -- or even if the practice facility will be at the same site (VA still makes sense for the practice facility; model after Dallas' model where stadium/practice facility in different spots)— John Keim (@john_keim) May 21, 2023
Commanders prez Jason Wright on a realistic timetable for a new stadium: “I don't know that there's any time pressure that you can put on it. If we're going in with new ownership, you've got to sit and engage. But at the same time, it needs to move quickly. So I wouldn't put a…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 20, 2023
Jason Wright on convos about the RFK stadium site: pic.twitter.com/Ec7Uql75E6— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 20, 2023
Bout to piss off some people.— WerdsofWysdom R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) May 20, 2023
Vinny “Bug-Eyed” Cerrato and Bruce Allen never caught as much slander as Jason Wright has been catching… it’s becoming too apparent that the standards are held differently towards POC.
#firebruceallen was top trending on Twitter…what are you talking about?— Chris (@ChrisToTheHess) May 21, 2023
I'm sorry bud but we all HATED Bruce Allen. No one is hating on wright like we did Allen. This isn't a color thing man. It's a love for the team thing.— Chief Two Guns (@Allhail76) May 20, 2023
Josh Harris's group is in discussions with the NFL about the approval process, sources say. Harris is prohibited from having input into team operations while approval of his $6.05 billion deal for the Commanders is pending. From @NickiJhabvala and me. https://t.co/oHZehwseLG— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 20, 2023
I know he’s taller. But Antonio Gibson looks noticeably bigger than Robinson. You can’t seen BRobs arms, but AG’s legs are thicker too https://t.co/3bVgOF0SAs— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) May 20, 2023
Trayvon Mullen is 2 No Call PI's away from the Sam Howell Hype being NUCLEAR LEVEL!!!#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/DgFWl8VDLo— QB1SamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) May 20, 2023
Jartavius "Quan" Martin had one of the more impressive NFL Combine performances this offseason.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 20, 2023
But I love what I'm hearing about his Football IQ and leadership.
It's clear that Rivera & Co. have a type.
This is Illinois' DC, Aaron Henry, reflecting on his former player. pic.twitter.com/uuupX2L1ZS
UPDATE: @FOS asked Brian Davis' lawyer if the former Duke men's hoops player plans on filing other lawsuits over the Washington Commanders' sale process, including seeking an injunction to halt Josh Harris from taking over the team.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 21, 2023
"Not at this time."https://t.co/9psVZjNToO
On the surface, the Raiders seem to be bound to seemingly disgruntled WR Davante Adams for at least one more year. After June 1, however, a trade would not wreak havoc on the 2023 salary cap. https://t.co/dYtCKnB2D1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 20, 2023
3 reasons why the Cowboys might consider adding free agent QB Carson Wentz https://t.co/DsAefrWeRZ— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) May 20, 2023
.@RobGronkowski’s advice to Joe Burrow on his new contract:— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 17, 2023
Take a team-friendly deal like Tom Brady and go contend every year.
: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/0FvOkzyNDv
Earlier this year, the Competition Committee voted unanimously to allow a fair catch inside the 25 on a kickoff to be placed at the 25. Opposition to the proposed change is intensifying. https://t.co/rhrHAxxOU0— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 21, 2023
Officially one year post-bone marrow transplant today. I’m basically a toddler now! pic.twitter.com/9hhPzRxSdt— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 20, 2023
Former Washington Redteamanderwolvidents kicker Chris Blewit just missed a 59 yard FG that was returned 109 yards for a TD...... so he's regressed— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) May 20, 2023
