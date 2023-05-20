All aTwitter: 20 May 2023 - RIP Jim Brown

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Legendary RB Jim Brown has passed away, his wife Monique Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/hOZD3W3hjW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2023

3x MVP

1964 NFL champion

9x Pro Bowler

8x first-team All-Pro

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1971

NFL 100 All-Time Team



Jim Brown will forever be one of the greatest to play the game we love. pic.twitter.com/JXF5dBlA38 — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

The greatest RB ever. RIP Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/ra8ImDj4ZL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 19, 2023

Remembering Jim Brown: An Unmatched Legacy pic.twitter.com/atv7LdU8Si — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Rest in peace to pioneer, activist and hall of famer, Jim Brown pic.twitter.com/gpaptc5so4 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) May 19, 2023

Braeden Daniels signed a 4 year $4.59 million contract with Washington. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/CjZXV10Mb6 — Commanders Central (@bengallamore) May 20, 2023

People are gonna be suprised by KJ Henry. They shouldn't he had the best pass rush win rate of any edge rusher in this year's draft. Should contribute immediately as part of the rotation. pic.twitter.com/tBeFKvuQjp — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) May 19, 2023

Sam Howell is the #Commanders' new starting QB entering the 2023 season and fans should be excited ⭐️



Mike Martz breaks down his UNC film and tape from Week 18 to showcase why Howell can thrive under Eric Bieniemy#HTTC — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 19, 2023

Hard to believe he ran a 4.51 40 at UCLA’s Pro Day. He looks a lot faster https://t.co/ktzDpPEb2Q — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 20, 2023

Terrible weather conditions was a major factor in his 40 time.



But for those hyper-focused on his draft status - https://t.co/mXZXsGOtnY



I get it. But UDFAs are very valuable in the NFL. Shit last year two UDFAs made Washington’s 53. Conversation isn’t too far fetched to have. https://t.co/yYTE9eSbqa — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 19, 2023

This is high quality content, and it has me hyped as hell to see EB in action. Thanks @juliedonaldson_https://t.co/jZBrQNznlR — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 20, 2023

The Commanders re-hired Doug Quon, the assistant athletic trainer who was placed on administrative leave during the DEA's investigation into Ryan Vermillion in 2021. Quon was not charged, and his re-hiring was approved by the NFL and NFLPA, per sources.https://t.co/4B6ivPgJwV — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 19, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington discovers a blown first-round pick on a QB by the Washington Redskins no one remembers. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/aJQuyajPNX — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 19, 2023

TWU sent letters protesting Mitchell Morgan to Josh Harris, Roger Goodell and Morgan himself.



In them, TWU alleges Morgan and his company have failed to address “longstanding and widespread maintenance issues and infestations of pests and rodents” at several properties. pic.twitter.com/mftLoRSPAP — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 19, 2023

BREAKING: Brian Davis's company, Urban Echo Energy, sues Bank of America in connection with Commanders sale.



Plaintiff alleges it made an offer to purchase the Commanders for $7.1B, which BoA failed to properly notify Dan Snyder of. UEO claims Snyder would have accepted it. pic.twitter.com/gbmu1EOpcR — Jason Morrin (@Jason_Morrin) May 19, 2023

The exact amount of damages he is seeking isn't in the docs, but here it is on federal docket system. (h/t @Jason_Morrin who found this all first) pic.twitter.com/hlg6TuO7WI — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 20, 2023

A snapshot of the allegations below ⬇️ and more to come on this developing story @ConDetrimental pic.twitter.com/U8Bdh6TIF1 — Jason Morrin (@Jason_Morrin) May 19, 2023

On March 27th, days after putting in a $7 Billon bid to buy the Washington Commanders, Davis and his company Urban Echo were sued for failing to repay $322,000 in loans from a DC man. Davis says Urban Echo is the source of his wealth. He has yet to respond to the court summons. pic.twitter.com/RBvhgkqxzn — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) April 19, 2023

NEW on @FOS: Brian Davis' company is suing Bank of America — the firm handling the sale of the Washington Commanders — for $500 billion. A breakdown about what this federal lawsuit is all about. Commanders are not defendants. https://t.co/9psVZjNToO — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 20, 2023

Dak Prescott had the Cowboys so far over a barrel in 2021 that he already has them over a barrel again, in 2023. https://t.co/iNVp5iAUse — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 19, 2023

NFL owners are planning to vote next week on allowing flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football, per @KaplanSportsBiz.



24 votes are needed for it to pass. They were 2 votes short in March. #Giants owner John Mara called the idea "abusive."https://t.co/OC5ELRrff5 pic.twitter.com/03N5f60NBO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2023

Aaron Rodgers said he’s so excited to play for an “iconic franchise again”

pic.twitter.com/S0gqX39fIV — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 19, 2023

Just finished a fun list of the worst owners in pro football history. Up tomorrow morning.



You’ll never guess which franchise is represented twice.



Or, maybe you will. pic.twitter.com/DHA2PBabdr — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 20, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop