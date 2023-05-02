Commanders Reacts Survey: patching roster holes and predicting great performance

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

The roster building continues

Virtually the first public words out of GM Martin Mayhew’s mouth after the draft was over were these:

The draft is not a finish line. We’re not done. It’s April; there’s a lot of time before the season starts and we’re gonna keep trying to make our roster better.

The survey questions

With today’s first poll question, Hogs Haven members get the chance to help him along in that process by identifying the position group that most needs fortification between now and the start of training camp.

For the second question, we ask you to put on your prognostication thinking cap and look to the future by predicting which of the team’s 7 draft picks will outperform his draft position. In 2021, would you have thought in the week following the draft that within two years 5th round safety Darrick Forrest would be one of PFF’s highest graded players at the position, or would you have seen him as ‘just a special teams guy’? In 2020, did you see the two 7th rounders (Kam Curl and James Smith-Williams) as guys who would be integral to the team in the following two seasons? In 2019, did you look at Terry McLaurin - drafted in the 3rd round — and think, “That’s the next ‘face of our franchise’”?

Now it’s your turn to use that kind of forward thinking, and get your receipts on record in the comments section.

Comments & Results

Please answer the survey question below, but also feel free to expand on your answer in the comments below. The results will be posted in the next few days. Your comments will be very useful as I rely on them when posting the results of the survey.

