All aTwitter: 2 May 2023 - Commanders’ draft picks get their jersey numbers

numbers for the new guys pic.twitter.com/9f6NIYEqmQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023

new guys numbers continued pic.twitter.com/BAzTe60xG2 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023

The team's undrafted free agents will not officially join the roster until they pass their physicals on May 11 https://t.co/O81wVpqrvm — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 1, 2023

We have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents@PaycorInc | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023

All the undrafted free agent signings for all 32 teams ⬇️https://t.co/s6bqDrl0ZV — PFF (@PFF) May 2, 2023

Factoring in next season's projections, the Commanders, without any changes in their standard picks allotment in any direction, have the 10th best projected 2024 draft capital. https://t.co/745YQQNfNy — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2023

"I’m very proud of my background and where I come from... it’s an awesome part of me that I want people to know about."



Learn more about Sam Howell's Korean roots as we begin our recognition of #AAPIHeritageMonth — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023

The Colts' draft class - headlined by Anthony Richardson (10.0) and Julius Brents (9.99) - features 9 players with a Relative Athletic Score of at least 9.0. With 12 total players in their class and an average RAS of 9.48, they were clearly out to draft the most athletic players! pic.twitter.com/4QAhBuvjPX — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) May 1, 2023

Annual #PFTPM post-draft interview series starts tomorrow, with Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer and Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot. Later in the week, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta and Steelers G.M. Omar Khan. More coming. https://t.co/3FLcIUORay — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 2, 2023

Josh Harris' 76ers won at the Celtics to take a 1-0 lead in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs.



Josh Harris' Devils beat the Rangers in a Game 7 in the 1st round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.



Josh Harris is about to buy the #Commanders. Give us some of that good stuff! pic.twitter.com/F4hgr8bP9s — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 2, 2023

