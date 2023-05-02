All aTwitter: 2 May 2023 - Commanders’ draft picks get their jersey numbers

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Monday work pic.twitter.com/pCz4QW3xSy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023
numbers for the new guys pic.twitter.com/9f6NIYEqmQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023
new guys numbers continued pic.twitter.com/BAzTe60xG2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023
The team's undrafted free agents will not officially join the roster until they pass their physicals on May 11 https://t.co/O81wVpqrvm— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 1, 2023
We have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents@PaycorInc | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023
All the undrafted free agent signings for all 32 teams ⬇️https://t.co/s6bqDrl0ZV— PFF (@PFF) May 2, 2023
Factoring in next season's projections, the Commanders, without any changes in their standard picks allotment in any direction, have the 10th best projected 2024 draft capital. https://t.co/745YQQNfNy— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2023
"I’m very proud of my background and where I come from... it’s an awesome part of me that I want people to know about."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 1, 2023
Learn more about Sam Howell's Korean roots as we begin our recognition of #AAPIHeritageMonth
The Colts' draft class - headlined by Anthony Richardson (10.0) and Julius Brents (9.99) - features 9 players with a Relative Athletic Score of at least 9.0. With 12 total players in their class and an average RAS of 9.48, they were clearly out to draft the most athletic players! pic.twitter.com/4QAhBuvjPX— Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) May 1, 2023
Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents List https://t.co/306sBHqgvN #NFL pic.twitter.com/W3cnPAagcP— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 2, 2023
Broncos Exercising WR Jerry Jeudy's Fifth-Year Option https://t.co/GDG5PwUmTH #Broncos pic.twitter.com/QhYLk4NbEU— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 2, 2023
NFL Power Rankings (by @DanHanzus): Who's up/down after the draft?https://t.co/vsW35TIR4u pic.twitter.com/tFJIfZcl5a— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 2, 2023
Annual #PFTPM post-draft interview series starts tomorrow, with Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer and Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot. Later in the week, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta and Steelers G.M. Omar Khan. More coming. https://t.co/3FLcIUORay— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 2, 2023
There were three different ownership groups that had teams in both the @NHL and @NBA playoffs. Only one has both teams still alive: HBSE.— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) May 2, 2023
HBSE: @NJDevils (✅) / @sixers (✅)
Kroenke S&E: @Avalanche (❌) / @nuggets (✅)
MSG: @NYRangers (❌) / @Knicks (✅)
Josh Harris' 76ers won at the Celtics to take a 1-0 lead in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 2, 2023
Josh Harris' Devils beat the Rangers in a Game 7 in the 1st round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Josh Harris is about to buy the #Commanders. Give us some of that good stuff! pic.twitter.com/F4hgr8bP9s
