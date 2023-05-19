All aTwitter: 19 May 2023 - Commanders sign a new veteran 6’7” offensive tackle; release 6’10” tackle to make roster room

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

We have signed OT Jaryd Jones-Smith — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2023

Washington's newest offensive lineman is Jaryd Jones-Smith pic.twitter.com/CwVBTlHBnF — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 19, 2023

Camping trip up the road



See ya soon, @Ravens pic.twitter.com/fTvT84S4i0 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 18, 2023

No vote on Commanders sale next week, per NFL. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 18, 2023

This portion of the article should be very promising to #Commanders fans.



Having deep-rooted connections in the sports industry is a huge advantage for our new owner.



New scoreboard? Been there.



Harris' prior experience should help ease his transition to the NFL. https://t.co/Gze3Xru5Hi pic.twitter.com/ke3vQ39wNE — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 18, 2023

Do not sleep on Brian Robinson.



Underrated.



Reminds me of Josh Jacobs.



Eric Bieniemy is the new OC.



As a former RB and RB coach, he could leave his mark with Robinson becoming an elite RB1. pic.twitter.com/L9onvNVCcK — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) May 19, 2023

A good problem to have. I’d like to see what McLaurin can do with a real quarterback and system. Not sure what we’ll get this year. https://t.co/lvCKhO7MWc — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) May 19, 2023

Which name is better? — The Junkies (@JunksRadio) May 18, 2023

I respect those who reject the new name, and I respect those who accept it. I have no time for those who demand I do one or the other. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 18, 2023

I respect those who spend countless hours designing new logos/uniform designs and tag the team — Chris (@ChrisToTheHess) May 18, 2023

Bingo Bango Bongo. I think this is why more people are feeling the way they are about the name. First time i even saw Commanders is when they slipped it in the Making or the Brand video. https://t.co/l7QQGxGJSn — Steve (@DC_STEVE) May 18, 2023

(2012) Cowboys’ Tony Romo loses the win or go home game for NFC East by throwing an interception in the flats to Redskins’ DE Rob Jackson #HTTR #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lFqjPryhzw — Brajon Brahndo (@ChinaFentanyl) September 30, 2022

Watching all this early and mid 2000s film this week has me more convinced than ever that scheme is a tertiary piece of the puzzle and the two things that actually matter most are just drafting freaky coked up Decepticons on defense and having a loaded owner to pay them. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 18, 2023

The XFL announced that the will have their Rookie Draft on June 16th. The draft is for all undrafted players from the 2023 NFL Draft who are still unsigned.



XFL team rosters will be expanded from 51 to 90 during the offseason to make room.



Awesome to see and a great opportunity pic.twitter.com/rFxp8uRcEB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 18, 2023

