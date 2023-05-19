All aTwitter: 19 May 2023 - Commanders sign a new veteran 6’7” offensive tackle; release 6’10” tackle to make roster room

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have signed OT Jaryd Jones-Smith— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2023
Thank you, @XFL2023!— St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) May 18, 2023
xoxo,
#75 Jaryd Jones-Smith
(your newest member of the @Commanders) pic.twitter.com/5XgzA60aUX
#Commanders sign All @XFL2023 @XFLBattlehawks offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (6-foot-7, 320 pounds), per #XFL source. Jones-Smith @pittfootballfam has previous stints with #Texans #49ers #Raiders #Ravens and four career #NFL starts @KPRC2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 15, 2023
Washington's newest offensive lineman is Jaryd Jones-Smith pic.twitter.com/CwVBTlHBnF— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 19, 2023
Commanders Officially Sign OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, Waive OT Drew Himmelman #WashingtonCommanders #Commanders #TakeCommand https://t.co/Nmw1UGeiIl— Commanders Fans (@CommandersViews) May 16, 2023
Camping trip up the road— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 18, 2023
See ya soon, @Ravens pic.twitter.com/fTvT84S4i0
.@BrianR_4 all smiles out here pic.twitter.com/iSFaGfGEYr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 17, 2023
Congrats @RiverboatRonHC ‼️ https://t.co/qMv56Y78Gt pic.twitter.com/zeRv7TZU9L— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 18, 2023
No vote on Commanders sale next week, per NFL.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 18, 2023
This portion of the article should be very promising to #Commanders fans.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 18, 2023
Having deep-rooted connections in the sports industry is a huge advantage for our new owner.
New scoreboard? Been there.
Harris' prior experience should help ease his transition to the NFL. https://t.co/Gze3Xru5Hi pic.twitter.com/ke3vQ39wNE
Do not sleep on Brian Robinson.— Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) May 19, 2023
Underrated.
Reminds me of Josh Jacobs.
Eric Bieniemy is the new OC.
As a former RB and RB coach, he could leave his mark with Robinson becoming an elite RB1. pic.twitter.com/L9onvNVCcK
A good problem to have. I’d like to see what McLaurin can do with a real quarterback and system. Not sure what we’ll get this year. https://t.co/lvCKhO7MWc— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) May 19, 2023
Which name is better?— The Junkies (@JunksRadio) May 18, 2023
I respect those who reject the new name, and I respect those who accept it. I have no time for those who demand I do one or the other.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 18, 2023
I respect those who spend countless hours designing new logos/uniform designs and tag the team— Chris (@ChrisToTheHess) May 18, 2023
Bingo Bango Bongo. I think this is why more people are feeling the way they are about the name. First time i even saw Commanders is when they slipped it in the Making or the Brand video. https://t.co/l7QQGxGJSn— Steve (@DC_STEVE) May 18, 2023
(2012) Cowboys’ Tony Romo loses the win or go home game for NFC East by throwing an interception in the flats to Redskins’ DE Rob Jackson #HTTR #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lFqjPryhzw— Brajon Brahndo (@ChinaFentanyl) September 30, 2022
Watching all this early and mid 2000s film this week has me more convinced than ever that scheme is a tertiary piece of the puzzle and the two things that actually matter most are just drafting freaky coked up Decepticons on defense and having a loaded owner to pay them.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 18, 2023
The XFL announced that the will have their Rookie Draft on June 16th. The draft is for all undrafted players from the 2023 NFL Draft who are still unsigned.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 18, 2023
XFL team rosters will be expanded from 51 to 90 during the offseason to make room.
Awesome to see and a great opportunity pic.twitter.com/rFxp8uRcEB
Loading comments...