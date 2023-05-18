The Washington Commanders will have joint practices with the Ravens before their preseason game

The Washington Commanders have confirmed earlier reports that they will be having joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. The teams play their annual Battle of the Beltway preseason game August 21st at FedEx Field, but they will be up the road at the Under Armour Performance Center August 15th-16th.

This will be the first time under Head Coach Ron Rivera the team has participated in joint practices. The last time Washington held joint practices was when they were still called the Redskins and they held training camp in Richmond, VA.

New England Patriots - 2014

Houston Texans - 2015

New York Jets - 2018

Rivera has said he wanted to hold joint practices in the past, but they never worked out for him logistically. This year the team made the easy decision to work with the Ravens.

Ron Rivera mentioned this as a possibility back in January. Washington will have plenty of opportunities for competition. Defense will get reps against Lamar Jackson, while Sam Howell will work against a Ravens defense that was 10th in yards allowed last year https://t.co/NVIiN54dRO — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 18, 2023

Washington Commanders 2023 Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 12 @ Cleveland Browns (Time TBA ET)

Monday, Aug. 21 vs Baltimore Ravens 8:00pm ET ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs Cincinnati Bengals 1:00pm ET