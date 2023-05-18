All aTwitter: 18 May 2023 - Washington fan base continues to be split by hypothetical rebranding, stadium issues, and more

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Hate Single Game Ticket Fees?— Commander Alex (@CommandersAlex) May 17, 2023
Hate not being able to sit with your friends?
DM me TODAY! No fees & discounted tickets for groups of 10+ to any game this season!!
Don’t miss the fun! #HTTC
Talking w @CM_McDuffie about the RFK site: "We need to bring the Commanders home...We are a world class city, we can walk and chew gum, we can build a world class stadium that is supported beyond just game days. We can build affordable housing."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington takes a skeptical stance on $1.5B state giveaway for new Washington Commanders stadium. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/u6i43ZBODI— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 16, 2023
I hate to break it to you, but winning in the NFL is hard. Very few teams have had consistent winning over time. There are 31 other owners that are all better than Dan Snyder and 90% of them don’t win consistently.— Kevin-"isms" (@SheehanBible) May 17, 2023
Might as well have a nice brand while you figure out how to win. https://t.co/zUjNgSu8yC
You’ll eventually get over it. Half the brands and names of professional teams are stupid and don’t make sense. There’s literally a baseball team in DC that copied the Walgreens logo and calls themselves the “Nationals” but nobody cares because they won. Time to move on— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) May 17, 2023
I hate to be the one to break it to you but this franchise is no longer historic and iconic. Snyder ruined that. Fans like myself and anyone under 30 only associates this franchise with failure and incompetence.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) May 17, 2023
You make a better brand by winning
No longer historic? Is history erased? They’re a 3x Super Bowl champion. I’m under 30, and I think the professional NFL franchise in Washington should have a professional branding job done, preferably not by the guy who ran the fan base off.— Kevin-"isms" (@SheehanBible) May 17, 2023
Washington Commanders have the 4th youngest QB in the league in Sam Howell at age 22. Say he pans out and you have a franchise QB for 10-15 years. He’ll go through the growing pains this season at times. Remember guys he’s only 22 with a lot to learn. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4C1nPZ5jYj— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) May 17, 2023
Former #Commanders OG Trai Turner has garnered interest from multiple teams, but no deal is imminent, per sources.— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 17, 2023
Turner had a solid 2022 campaign, allowing only 2 sacks in 431 pass-protection snaps last season. | @HeavyOnSports
Sounds like 2022 Taylor Heinicke https://t.co/fWURtVPeLE pic.twitter.com/fkI39Oi3Pw— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) May 17, 2023
A complete list of the last 4,000-yard passer by team...— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 17, 2023
Can you guess which franchise doesn't have one? pic.twitter.com/a5hwmyfs37
For what it’s worth, next year’s QB class is for the most part already graded by NFL teams by this point, and I know of two teams already who have equivalent or better grades on Caleb to what they had on Lawrence. https://t.co/BNHnGSsgcz— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 17, 2023
