All aTwitter: 17 May 2023 - Harris prospectus shines the spotlight on Commanders stadium discussion

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
According to this ESPN article, the Commanders think Virginia will offer the best incentive package for a new stadium. pic.twitter.com/NtpyxFW4Ew— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 16, 2023
National Harbor would be a great location for the new stadium but if a Cowboys fan car broke down on the Woodrow Wilson bridge on their way back to Stafford, it would be an absolute nightmare for everyone headed to VA. There needs to be another bridge to VA. https://t.co/kd5W9sydxx pic.twitter.com/McfX9vooky— Steve (@DC_STEVE) May 17, 2023
Speaking of National Harbor, as many of you know, the #Commanders Draft party was held there.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 17, 2023
Coincidence? If I was a savvy business I wouldn't try a "stress test" to see if the area would work.
It did. I thought it was a nice event. Pic 3 would be a potential stadium spot. https://t.co/C9znlywXHD
ESPN report that Harris prospectus says a new stadium in ‘31 tells me RFK is a serious contender. That’s the one that would take the longest.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 17, 2023
FedEx deal expires in ‘27, would love to see some one-off games in fun places around the region during the gap between the two.
Notable for the Commanders hopes of returning to RFK: James Comer, a powerful Republican from Kentucky, "expressed interest in ... assisting D.C. in bringing a new arena to the city at RFK — one of [Mayor] Bowser’s big agenda items." https://t.co/Mv4f9e6vjU— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 16, 2023
The Washington @Commanders and several DC officials want to build a new stadium at the old RFK stadium site, and are now pushing Congress to transfer the land back to the city. I spoke to Washington football great Brian Mitchell on his thoughts. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/VchKhdnO9B— John Gonzalez (@John7News) May 8, 2023
The 1.5B proposed in Harris' prospectus is interesting. Because if contradicts everything we have been hearing about Virginia funding. @byajperez touches on that today in his latest article .https://t.co/bSwVTy4kZO pic.twitter.com/IEBlQ0iLic— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 16, 2023
UPDATE: All three props on the Tempe ballot related to the Arizona Coyotes' planned $2.1B arena project were shot down by voters per unofficial results. (No prop received above 44%.)— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 17, 2023
Voters in this special election literally chose a landfill over hockey. https://t.co/IOhQzXs3kZ
It’s only those fans that are holding out hope they can be strapped to one of the wings of Snyder’s jet on the final flight to London. https://t.co/fDKp68Ieav— Marshall (@EstCommand) May 17, 2023
The group — in total — has around $100B in assets. All these reports about issues w the deal are hilarious.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 17, 2023
https://t.co/jsbKsPdrTH— rochaser (@rochaser1967) May 17, 2023
maybe tell the other 31 partners THAT it's OK to LIE... just keep saying MAGIC JOHNSON over&over again... lol
I know the main source for a lot of this. I chose to ignore that person two months ago. Glad I did because I don’t have to defend my work.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 17, 2023
It’s a slam dunk. Has been for many weeks.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 17, 2023
It will be interesting to see how Ron Rivera is treated by new owners.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 16, 2023
In Josh Harris' previous acquisitions, he inherited a head coach and gave them an additional year before letting them go.
He purchased the 76ers in 2011.
He purchased the Devils in 2013. pic.twitter.com/bCGrSxFYF5
Reavo and the rooks pic.twitter.com/QbUpEqoQZt— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2023
Damn I’m really a vet in the room, that’s crazy lol— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) May 16, 2023
One player that made some heads turn during the recent @Commanders Rookie Mini Camp was Undrafted Free Agent WR Allen Kazmeir from UCLA. This may be a boost to the kick return game! To hear Kazmeir thoughts about his Rookie Mini Camp experience, visit https://t.co/1YuoKe6gWb pic.twitter.com/d33liYc6eJ— Lou Holder (@HolderSports) May 16, 2023
Update: #Commanders 1st round pick, rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes, has "immediately turned heads" at practice.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 16, 2023
One coach compared a play he made on the ball to #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
“Forbes is really f---ing good.”
(via @AlbertBreer)pic.twitter.com/MnueNOWxEP
NFL Draft Analyst @Jordan_Reid reflected on Sam Howell's potential on the John Keim Report.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 17, 2023
He appeared to be a little lukewarm in his praise.
As I've shared before, the season hinges on the production and synergy of Howell and OC Eric Bieniemy. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Zo3K4iuRvN
these hot takes are flying.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) May 16, 2023
Camp hasn't even started which is why I am no longer discussing QBs until
after camp pic.twitter.com/sillhinkvZ
Most guaranteed money given to 2023 UDFAs:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 16, 2023
1. KC—$1.1225M
2. NYJ—$1.0455M
3. PHI—$918k
4. NO—$845k
5. NYG—$804k
6. ARI—$799k
7. CLE—$705k
8. DAL—$573k
Least:
32. CIN—$35k
31. PIT—$41.5k
30. SEA—$62.5k
29. GB—$80.5k
28. BUF—$104.5k
27. CHI—$107k
26. LAR—$116.5k
25. SF—$130k
Hello beautiful people...— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2023
We appreciate and love you all.. together we've truly changed the game.
#UpToSomethingSZN UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/Yv8SpyNH0E
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...