All aTwitter: 16 May 2023 - Name change “is not something that’s on the table” for the new owners

Views from above— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 15, 2023
Thanks to @Andrews_JBA and the @usairforce for last week's DMV tour with the 1st helicopter squadron! pic.twitter.com/wh7EDDayzM
God really blessed me with such an amazing sports weekend! The Lakers won, my Dodgers swept the Padres, and I became an owner— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 15, 2023
small world pic.twitter.com/lX6n7GKE7R— Steve (@DC_STEVE) May 15, 2023
Great video by NBC 4 summarizing their findings of new #Commanders owner Josh Harris.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 15, 2023
A pretty in-depth look into business ventures, family dynamic, and political affiliation.
Nothing scandalous, simply informative. #HTTC https://t.co/hcak5Q8kKF
"The sale of the Washington Commanders is now a matter of when and not if..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 15, 2023
It's not an agreement in principle it's now a signed contract" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QAAdCU8VNm
So @RapSheet says he talked to somebody connected to the Harris group that says name change isn’t something that’s on the table.— Marshall (@EstCommand) May 15, 2023
Restrict access to all bridges and sharp objects in the DC area.
Nothing will ever replace the Redskins name or history NOTHING!!!! But if we are to Rebrand Redwolves no matter how you perceive it would've been the Perfect replacement for a multitude of reasons. The Creativity, Marketability, The Concept, The players was behind and the fans… pic.twitter.com/NWhf7mRwvi— QB1SamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) May 15, 2023
If you could only choose one, would you rather see the Washington Commanders' name changed or the new stadium built on the RFK site?— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 15, 2023
Minnesota State WR Jalen Sample had multiple deep receptions at rookie mini-camp and "stood out among the receivers."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) May 15, 2023
-@BenStandig (Tier 1 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLOffseason pic.twitter.com/ICTjR7vGqF
Undrafted UCLA product Kazmeir Allen, who was a part of Commanders minicamp this past weekend, wore No. 10 while in high school for the then Tulare Union Redskins (they’re now the Tribe) pic.twitter.com/6wAjUElvdo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 15, 2023
This interview started well….— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) May 9, 2023
RB Brian Robinson shares what the next level of his game looks like & how OC Eric Bieniemy is already making a difference! https://t.co/kbvsWDlu7o#HTTC @Commanders @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/mdq5UV08rd
Which Terry McLaurin moment was the Coldest#HTTC pic.twitter.com/CVPvB2vLXb— QB1SamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) May 15, 2023
Former #Ravens CB Marcus Peters is on a free agent visit today with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @VicTafur. His first reported visit this offseason.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2023
Kwon Alexander to visit with Steelers. https://t.co/WwuSbVzNwa— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 15, 2023
Quinnen Williams’ twitter bio no longer says “Jets” — presumably, a commentary on the state of his contract negotiations. #Jets pic.twitter.com/v6RmgIBiiy— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 15, 2023
Matty Ice to the studio: Former Falcons, Colts QB joins CBS, but won't commit to retirementhttps://t.co/BoC4GG7NSP pic.twitter.com/Z2atXiFhxX— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 15, 2023
When Matt Ryan says he's not retired, it's not denial. It's da money. https://t.co/SQflcy7SZg— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 15, 2023
Titans rookie RB Tyjae Spears on report he doesn't have an ACL: I'm healthy. https://t.co/cOUAm0xtcO— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 15, 2023
Peacock is also getting an exclusive game in Week 16 when the #Bills will take on the #Chargers.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2023
The playoff game will be for the Saturday night Wild Card game.
A major decision made by the NFL to go in this direction. https://t.co/fFbhGQ28qV
To recap: The NFL will broadcast games this season on....— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2023
- CBS
- FOX
- NBC
- ESPN
- ABC
- Amazon
- NFL Network
- ESPN Plus
- Peacock
Plus, Sunday Ticket is now on YouTube TV.
Isn’t espn and ABC usually the same thing?— Extend Nick Bosa (@LamarToSF) May 15, 2023
There are three weeks with simultaneous MNF games so they're split up. Week 2, 3 and 14— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2023
Seriously? https://t.co/02LYvMdzMj— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 15, 2023
Damar Hamlin already has won it. https://t.co/Qxy5I2MHmx— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 14, 2023
