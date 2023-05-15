Reviewing 2023 Shrine Game notes for rookie prospect insights

This article grew out of a curiosity about better understanding wide receiver Kazmeir Allen’s role in the East-West Shrine Game - an end of season college All Star game that often showcases players likely to be pursued in the middle-to-late rounds of the NFL draft. The Shrine Game doesn’t quite have the prestige of the Senior Bowl, but it’s another opportunity for pro scouts to see players among some of the more talented competition in the college ranks.

As I started reading about Allen, I quickly realized there were several other Shrine Game players in Washington’s rookie camp, and I thought Hogs Haven readers might enjoy seeing some of the scouting notes on those athletes.

The quotations are taking from notes posted on the Steelers Depot:

2023 East-West Shrine Game Practice Notes, Day 1

2023 East-West Shrine Game Practice Notes, Day 2

2023 East-West Shrine Game Practice Notes, Day 3

2023 East-West Shrine Game Practice Notes, Day 4

Ricky Stromberg (C, taken in the third round)

Day 1:

Really impressed by the West offensive line overall. Arkansas interior offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg and Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks had great days overall.

Day 2:

Arkansas IOL Ricky Stromberg really impressed in individual and team drills on the interior. Stromberg is just an absolute tank on the inside. Plays with terrific leverage and strength. Arkansas IOL Ricky Stromberg might be the best offensive lineman in Las Vegas. His ability to get leverage and control his opposition at the point of attack is impressive. He’s had a ton of good reps in 1v1 and has continually impressed in team work as well.

Steelers Depot Draft Profile

Kazmeir Allen (WR/RB/KR/PR, UDFA)

Day 1:

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen was as advertised during his 2022 season. Allen is good catching passes out of the backfield, gets yards after contact (though sometimes it is hard to tell as they weren’t tackling in 7 on 7). Also looked good returning punts - which is no surprise since he is a kick returner from UCLA.

Game Stats: 6 carries for 11 yards. 3 punt returns for 21 yards. 2 kickoff returns for 58 yards.

Steelers Depot Shrine Bowl Interview

Mason Brooks (OG, UDFA)

Day 1:

Really impressed by the West offensive line overall. Arkansas interior offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg and Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks had great days overall. Brooks was a mean, physical player throughout the day.

Day 2:

Ole Miss lineman Mason Brooks really caught my attention in individual and team drills. He is an explosive lineman overall that saw reps at tackle and guard. He really has some power to his game and really can dominate the point of attack. Ole Miss OL Mason Brooks was a stud throughout the day. He has great feet and a powerful first punch which helps him gain leverage. He was good in both 1v1 and team sessions. He’s one of a few offensive linemen on the West side that caught my eye today, but he definitely stood out the most. Ole Miss OL Mason Brooks really stood out when watching OL play. He played tackle and guard and looked good in both positions. He has a good punch.

Shrine Game Performance:

Jose Ramirez forced a key turnover in the second half, lining up at the edge position in wide-nine formation, getting around Ole Miss tackle Mason Brooks to strip sack Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Tim DeMorat (QB, UDFA)

Day 1:

In team 7v7, Fordham QB Tim DeMorat worked well vs Cover 3, consistently beating the sky safety on curl/flat concepts, his quick ability to identify the coverage and deliver timely throws on access routes was impressive.

Game Stats: 4/7 for 18 yards with 1 INT.

Mitchell Tinsley (WR, UDFA)

Day 3:

PSU WR Mitchell Tinsley had a solid day of practice, making a few contested catches during 1v1s versus the DB. A late addition who was added to the roster yesterday, he seems to have good hands and quick feet. A 6’1” and 206 lbs, he’s a player to keep an eye on.

Day 4:

Tinsley had a fantastic one-handed catch in 1v1 reps on the red zone releases. PSU WR Mitchell Tinsley flashed good hands again and ran crisp routes. Really popped over the last few days. I watched WRs a lot today. PSU WR Mitchell Tinsley was the standout of all practice. He showed great route running and in the route running drills, his hips were really fluid.

Game Stats: 1 reception for 4 yards.

So You’ve Drafted Penn State Wide Receiver Mitchell Tinsley...