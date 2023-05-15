All aTwitter: 15 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
from random to inspirational— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2023
thanks for the message @_mill_ticket pic.twitter.com/aEm7Vvc6nT
During his acceptance speech at the Burgundy & Gold Gala, @94yne shared a special message to his mom pic.twitter.com/VQZtsU7ff9— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 14, 2023
Found this quote by Josh Harris fairly interesting.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 14, 2023
It's from 2015, but it shows his mindset.
This runs parallel to what we've learned about his leadership style -- hire the right people and let them cook. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wgZiogBwK6
Owner of newspaper that Daniel Snyder tried to put out of business now owns Snyder's football team: https://t.co/kyIyKJnQ7K— Defector (@DefectorMedia) May 14, 2023
Damn. It’s definitely a different sport now. Forgot how hard Clark could hit. https://t.co/HcNgI4jseP— Marshall (@EstCommand) May 14, 2023
There is some long term value to being drafted vs undrafted but with the udfa signings now finalized it looks like being a premier udfa is arguably better than being drafted in 6th or 7th round.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 14, 2023
For premier I'm using top 32 guaranteed. Next 33 to 64 is better or same guarantee as most in the 7th— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 14, 2023
We see how important draft capital is every time a first or second round bust is given 3-8 other chances around the league before it’s over.— YardsAfterContract (@after_yards) May 14, 2023
But I’m not sure 6th rounder v UDFA carries the same weight or much of one at all.
A 6th usually does. More ps or active roster chances. A 7th is less of a benefit— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 14, 2023
Do you think future CBAs will prevent this sort of payment where UDFAs can be paid more than drafted players or not a big enough issue to address?— YardsAfterContract (@after_yards) May 14, 2023
No. I think at some point the union or agents need to take it upon themselves to start to push for more for their draft picks. Too much willingness to sign quickly— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 14, 2023
Traditionally the @NFL paid players weekly. So we got paid for 18 weeks then nothing until the following season. That sudden spike caused players to develop poor spending habits.— Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) May 13, 2023
(Google your favorite players yearly salary divide by 18*.50 (taxes) and see how big some of the…
JMO but I think for younger players in the NFL this is a good thing. For those who are older I think there could be logic in having an opt-in/opt out to determine how often paid. Could also have agent negotiate different pay terms/mechanisms.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 13, 2023
I agree with your take. Maybe you can opt out after your rookie contract— Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) May 13, 2023
“The most powerful variable in predicting an NFL WR's success is their draft pick.— Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) May 14, 2023
The college breakout age is the 2nd most important variable, but possesses less than half the power of draft capital.
We should trust the guys who do this for a living!”
- @joshuajaehyun pic.twitter.com/gkb5CjyUNL
Grindelwald, Switzerland pic.twitter.com/S8dwNFGCAZ— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 14, 2023
The crystal clear Dawki river in India! pic.twitter.com/CdPwzLCUEf— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 13, 2023
Waiahuakua is the second longest sea cave in the world with a waterfall flowing through it. pic.twitter.com/vg04UvBmMX— The Best (@Figensport) May 13, 2023
