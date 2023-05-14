All aTwitter: 14 May 2023 - More details about the new owners and fan squabbles about first priorities

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Good morning @Commanders family! ☀️— Johnny Grassi, MPS-SIM (@CommanderGrassi) May 13, 2023
Standig: "Including Harris, 12 partners and “others” were mentioned. According to a person close to Harris who was not authorized to speak publicly, the final tally is expected to fall “comfortably” below the 17 partners referenced in some reports."https://t.co/ZY40yFtjXh— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 13, 2023
The joint statement about the agreement to purchase the Commanders included a listing of the Josh Harris group's partners.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 13, 2023
Separated here into apparent tiers based on the statement:
Josh Harris
Mitchell Rales
David Blitzer
Magic Johnson
Mark Ein
Lee Ainslie
Eric Holoman…
Andy Snyder: pic.twitter.com/bW76VYDErq— Ben Esherick (@benesherick) May 13, 2023
The Josh Harris statement included names of some of the group's partners including Andy Snyder. He is the CEO of Cambridge Information Group. Believe this adds another local to the incoming group.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 12, 2023
Doors open up quick when Snyder is (on his way) out. Let the Commanders' new stadium competition begin. https://t.co/8IEpyLXCT4— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
The Live reaction by @RGIII to the Dan Snyder selling news was pretty great— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 12, 2023
A lot of history there..pic.twitter.com/VbQWR5QxGi
The first thing Harris needs to do once he gets his affairs in order is HIRE A GENERAL MANAGER (hopefully a young, innovative up-and-commer from a successful franchise), and give him the power to run the football side of the franchise.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 13, 2023
Louis Riddick is starting his campaign to become Washington's next GM https://t.co/7nqp49JNBc— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 13, 2023
First order of business is changing Commanders to something much better. Thank you https://t.co/Y3Jbco8KWW— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 12, 2023
I’m just gonna be honest. This is some dumb ass shit right here. Fans have wanted Dan gone for years , he finally is. So let it go and move on for the teams sake. Those choosing to continue shit like this are just being very immature!!! pic.twitter.com/uy6i5qEFRH— Johnny Cornwell (@johnny_iceman) May 13, 2023
Sure, sex is great, but have you tried your childhood team being sold after a megalomaniac presided over decades of sexual abuse, financial malfeasance, treating fans like shit, and losing so much the team all time record dropped below .500? #commanders #HTTC #HTTR pic.twitter.com/1YIieDJ1YA— NattyBo (@NattyBDC) May 13, 2023
Hard to overstate how well received the news of the sale of the Commanders will be in the DC area.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 12, 2023
List of priorities for the new owner in no particular order:
Build at RFK site.
Ditch Commanders name and look.
Go back to Burgundy and Gold - Call it Football Club - whatever.…
The uniforms are just fine and it’s still burgundy and gold..some of y’all seriously gotta stop living in the past— | (@vReef100) May 12, 2023
There is nothing “fine” about this…(just one example)— Kevin-"isms" (@SheehanBible) May 13, 2023
This is a color gradient that blends a transition of burgundy into white and it creates an optical illusion that makes it appear cherry red to pinkish. It’s pathetic and weird… courtesy of Tanya Snyder. https://t.co/qle5NFDF2w pic.twitter.com/jg7APBK8qj
@MagicJohnson https://t.co/IeUPstexjU— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 13, 2023
In recent years, older fans of other teams, coaches, etc come to Fed Ex & can’t believe the lack of support they see in stands— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) May 13, 2023
Next year, the younger fans, players, etc are gonna be shocked by the energy & support in the stadium because they’ve never seen it here…I hope pic.twitter.com/redf2tHGbk
Here’s how one friend is spending his Friday evening pic.twitter.com/A3BWJEqpya— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 12, 2023
My response to those that say Snyder's departure from the #Commanders does not make them a better football team is that.........— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) May 13, 2023
It actually does
May 13, 2023
Rookies' first day of school ✅ pic.twitter.com/144Tqjlqkw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
Everyone say hi to the rookies pic.twitter.com/A2zdqGRmdW— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2023
Our first look at first round pick Emmanuel Forbes on the field for #Commanders rookie minicamp@JPFinlayNBCS will have reports from Ashburn this afternoon @nbcwashington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RP5GRs8iXf— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) May 12, 2023
.@emmanuelforbes7 is going to be so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/MqMHqEeoJl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2023
Welcome to the league, rooks pic.twitter.com/Pubjigciu0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2023
Yesterday was crazy with the Snyder to Harris sale.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 13, 2023
Never got a chance to post our interviews from Rookie Mini Camp.
I chopped it up with @Commanders offensive lineman @B_Daniels71.
He said having his own locker "is for rent and you can't buy a locker."
Love that attitude! pic.twitter.com/tZ2ZAtN0or
Nice analysis by @NFLFanzone of Cam Dantzler: https://t.co/lZBW3Vhyqn— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 13, 2023
Last year of college ➡️ First year in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PPBoec5EMt— (@JahanOPOY) May 13, 2023
Could have two top 15 coordinators here with these two. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/HZhISiW7RT— KB (@KBDCSports) May 13, 2023
Mentioned this on a recent pod, but expect to see Juan Castillo, a longtime OL coach, with the OL more this year. Run-game coordinator title may be coming.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 12, 2023
Travelle Wharton will be official OL coach. Todd Storm likely candidate to replace Castillo as TE coach. pic.twitter.com/4olIGtv2Rz
Per source, I’m told after stalled trade conversations, the Minnesota #Vikings have informed RB Dalvin Cook that he will be released following the June 1st designation. This move will save the Vikings $9M in cap space. #SKOL pic.twitter.com/WIm64P3ytJ— Justin Cohen (@BadBoyOfScoops) May 12, 2023
Legitimately best day of my entire life. Dan Snyder is finally gone and I meet the best LT of all time Trent Williams and my favorite TE of all time Jordan Reed. pic.twitter.com/qh6ExwJYgk— Unfiltered Fanz (@UnfilteredFanz) May 13, 2023
Waking up knowing Magic Johnson will be a Washington owner. Magic Freaking Johnson. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/ZpjN8sh8BB— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 13, 2023
A significant number of the eight teams that opposed Thursday night flexing ended up with multiple short-week games. https://t.co/pR7VxbGhRw pic.twitter.com/og1g8OXL37— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 13, 2023
“Let’s finish the damn game and we’re world champs!”— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 14, 2023
Luis Perez at the half pic.twitter.com/xYQzUfUqA9
This swinging strikeout will look like it came on a 99 MPH heater on the corner in the box score. pic.twitter.com/LXsraMtMzl— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 13, 2023
Honey … I don’t know how to tell you this … https://t.co/0ITzCQmHt2— Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) May 12, 2023
