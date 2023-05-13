 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

XFL Championship Thread: DC Defenders v. Arlington Renegades

Go Defenders!

By KyleSmithforGM
Vegas Vipers v DC Defenders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Tonight, Washington competes for a professional football championship! The DC Defenders take on the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in the first championship game for the newly reconstituted XFL.

Go Defenders!

Matchup: DC Defenders (9-1) at Arlington Renegades (4-6)

Location: Alamodome | San Antonio, TX

Date/Time: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 8 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Defenders -6 1/2, 48 O/U

