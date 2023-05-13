XFL Championship Thread: DC Defenders v. Arlington Renegades

Tonight, Washington competes for a professional football championship! The DC Defenders take on the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in the first championship game for the newly reconstituted XFL.
Go Defenders!
Getting our finishing touches in place for Saturday’s #XFLChampionship Game at the @Alamodome. pic.twitter.com/fTXUyElHlQ— Janet Duch (@JanetDuchXFL) May 12, 2023
Matchup: DC Defenders (9-1) at Arlington Renegades (4-6)
Location: Alamodome | San Antonio, TX
Date/Time: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 8 p.m.
TV: ABC, ESPN
Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Defenders -6 1/2, 48 O/U
