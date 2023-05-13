All aTwitter: 13 May 2023 - Sold! Hello Josh Harris & Partners; goodbye Dan Snyder!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders and a partnership led by Josh Harris have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, it was jointly announced today.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023
The purchase and sale agreement calls for Josh Harris and partners to acquire the Washington Commanders from the Snyder family. The agreement is subject to NFL approval as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023
BREAKING: Josh Harris' deal to purchase the Washington Commanders has been finalized.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
The release⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6KxlbtJu6C— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
Also for all that talk about indemnification, doesn't appear there is any language that would require Harris to cover any fines from the ongoing investigations into Snyder and the team.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
There was a reason I didn't report about indemnification. You just found out why.
Told you all not to worry....— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
Update on timing with new info: There will be an update to the owners in May at the league meeting, either way. If it’s not ready for a final vote, the owners will reconvene in the coming months for a vote. https://t.co/bsSctcSXEW— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023
Asked Commanders source if this is an exclusive agreement between the Snyders and Josh Harris, “signed agreement. Final.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 12, 2023
Josh Harris' statement confirms Mitch Rales, David Blitzer & Magic Johnson as investors. Along with Mark Ein, Lee Ainslie, Eric Holoman, Michael Li, the Morgan family, the Santo Domingo family, Michael Sapir, Eric Schmidt and Andy Snyder among others. #Commanders #NFL @Team980— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) May 12, 2023
The Josh Harris statement included names of some of the group's partners including Andy Snyder. He is the CEO of Cambridge Information Group. Believe this adds another local to the incoming group.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 12, 2023
Andy who?? Gonna need a name change asap.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) May 12, 2023
Josh Harris' statement:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 12, 2023
"I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and it's fan base."
I could not be more excited to be a partner in the proposed new ownership group for the Washington Commanders. Josh Harris has assembled an amazing group who share a commitment to not only doing great things on the field but to making a real impact in the DMV community. I’m so…— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 12, 2023
Statement from @Markein pic.twitter.com/GQkP9vB4st— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 13, 2023
Statement from Joe Gibbs, who advised Harris in recent months:— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Josh Harris and the leadership team during this process and fully support his efforts to lead the new ownership group of the Commanders. The NFL has grown a great deal since…
I’m trying to stay in my journalistic lane, but oh well not today. Congrats @Commanders and #Redskins fans. A day many wondered if it could ever happen has. Now it’s time to get things back to where it was and that’s showing the world the best fanbase in sports. Toast go out to… pic.twitter.com/bkddZkg5a2— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) May 12, 2023
What was unthinkable just six and-a-half months ago now is officially in place. The greatest development for our team since it won Super Bowl XXVI. The nightmare is truly ending. And the road back to glory can begin. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 12, 2023
5/12 is the day Commanders fans are going to remember as the last day Dan Snyder was the owner of the team. Obviously they still need to wait for the owners to approve it but just like 2/2 was the name announcement day 5/12 will be the Dan Snyderless day— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 12, 2023
NFL owners will be updated on the Commanders sale at their May 22-23 meeting in Minneapolis and it's anticipated that a potential ratification vote by the owners would occur "in the coming months," source says.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 12, 2023
Per a league source, the owners will get the details of the sale at the next owners meeting. (Those run May 22-23 in Minnesota). Doesn't sound like there will be a vote, but one is expected well ahead of the start of the regular season.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
This is the one story that did not need to be Friday news dumped?— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 12, 2023
Damn never thought I'd see the day— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) May 12, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says goodbye Danny. Deal for Washington Commanders is done. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/zPlrAnCQMZ— Rick Snider (@TourGuideDC) May 12, 2023
Washington 1981-1999: averaged 9.1 wins per 16 games, 9.0% DVOA, avg DVOA rank 11th.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) May 12, 2023
Washington 2000-2022: averaged 6.7 wins per 16 games, -6.5% DVOA, avg DVOA rank 20th.
Unmeasured by stats: all the embarassment.
Good riddance, Dan Snyder.
From 1981-1999, Washington had 10+ wins 8 times plus an 8-1 strike season. 13 times they were in the DVOA top 10.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) May 12, 2023
From 2000-2022, Washington had 10+ wins only twice (2005, 2012) and ranked in the DVOA top 10 only twice (2005, 2016).
TODAY IS THE GREATEST DAY OF THE LAST TWO DECADES IN WASHINGTON PRO FOOTBALL HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/9gtxqtUOLe— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) May 12, 2023
A statement from bidder Steve Apostolopoulos: pic.twitter.com/kl3JMPGPXg— John Keim (@john_keim) May 12, 2023
Nothing is finalized when it comes to the timing of the Mary Jo White report. But a source told @FOS that there has been talk that the report may not be released until much later this year to not interrupt Harris' honeymoon period. https://t.co/y4gn69VkEe— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
Louis Riddick is starting his campaign to become Washington's next GM https://t.co/7nqp49JNBc— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 13, 2023
………… pic.twitter.com/ynI56anevn— Greg Curl (@CoachGCurl) May 12, 2023
@AlGaldi in his latest pod said that former Washington GM Scot McCloughan had a second round grade on running back Chris Rodriguez.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) May 12, 2023
Rookies first day of work #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0mHTA2aft5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes with his first pick, stepping in front of Kyrie McGowan on a route over the middle. Liked how Forbes plays these routes; a little crouched and ready to pounce. What he did here to pick off Tim DeMorat.— John Keim (@john_keim) May 12, 2023
All caps tweet of rookie minicamp? That’s a lap, Ben. https://t.co/d8W1SY3q5U— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 12, 2023
Eric Bieniemy makes his presence felt. Will get on guys for not finishing plays. Barks at C Nolan Laufenberg to “take control” of the huddle.— John Keim (@john_keim) May 12, 2023
Out in Ashburn for @Commanders Rookie Mini Camp @emmanuelforbes7 showing some love to our season ticket members out here!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/BnyzJwwibC— Emma Hryzan (@commander_em) May 12, 2023
Deep dive into the rugged NFC East, with a look at key strengths for the #Eagles, #Giants, #Cowboys and #Commanders.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 12, 2023
Spoke with @JahanDotson about talented QB @Sam7Howell — along with NFL executives, personnel people and coaches.
My story: https://t.co/JBHnPV9sgJ pic.twitter.com/IvfIeuBMp7
Commanders listing Emmanuel Forbes Jr. at 173 pounds. https://t.co/kRElJ99UoD— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 12, 2023
We have released the following players:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
--WR Alex Erickson
--LB Drew White pic.twitter.com/FXMkiX9SCr
Rick Snider’s Washington says the NFL did no favors for the Washington Commanders schedule. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/wzw3aiCmWr— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) May 12, 2023
I think it’s only fitting that we make week 1 against the Cardinals a packed house. That place will have an energy that I haven’t been able to see in my lifetime.— Conor Forrest (@conorforrest_) May 12, 2023
On September 10th, the Arizona Cardinals might be walking into a hornets nest. I mean FedEx Field might be the loudest it will have ever been. @Commanders fans will be screaming off 25 years of frustration and pure excitement for the future.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) May 12, 2023
2023 schedule grid from @NFLResearch shows the Commanders won't face any opponent coming off a bye week. pic.twitter.com/Gk0Vm87gMr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 12, 2023
I mean...which QBs on our schedule are you scared of..— Disco (@discoque5) May 12, 2023
McCoy
Geno
Dak
Tua
Stafford
Fields
Rodgers
Daniel Jones
Purdy
Wilson
...I ain't.
NFL schedule maker Mike North said today that the #Bengals volunteered to play on Black Friday every year and essentially make it a tradition just like Dallas and Detroit have on Thanksgiving.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2023
League considered Steelers/Bengals, but ultimately chose Jets/Dolphins. Amazon…
2023 Schedule Release— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 12, 2023
You can’t write this stuff... or can you?@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UKDuwtpfBB
C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn’t hold back on why he is no longer an Eagle— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 12, 2023
Via the @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/mkGVAX6lzm
The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2023
His reworked contract guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. All negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/Iftx3m6BNr
Derrius Guice going to the Knight Hawks for indoor football league? https://t.co/07GlkODnvr— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) May 12, 2023
Matt Araiza refused to settle the pending civil lawsuit against him for $50,000, because he believes settlement means guilt. He should reconsider that position. It could be the key to getting back in the NFL. https://t.co/dotMksVWNV— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...