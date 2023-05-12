Dan Snyder appears to be holding up the team sale based on the potential release of the Mary Jo White report

According to a report by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., Dan Snyder and his lawyers are trying to prevent the release of Mary Jo White’s investigation into the Commanders’ organization and Snyder’s alleged improprieties.

This is being described as the “main remaining issue” in the NFL’s approval of the team sale to an investor group led by Josh Harris, for $6.05B.

The Washington Post reported in February that Snyder wanted to keep the report confidential, and the sale process has continued in the time since, albeit slower than most team sales. Another source said Snyder’s “only leverage” is to threaten his fellow owners that he won’t sell the team unless the White report is “killed” — an option, this person said, “he doesn’t have. He isn’t holding any cards. And I don’t see how the league doesn’t release the report.”

According to the article, Snyder has refused to be interviewed by White and her team. The good news is, Snyder appears to have zero support among NFL ownership at this point:

Ownership and league sources told ESPN that Snyder’s support among fellow owners has dwindled to zero. “His odds of burying the report are the same as his odds of trading for Patrick Mahomes,” a source close to Snyder said. “He can try to not sell the team, but that isn’t a real option.”