Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Two players released; 12 UDFAs sign their contracts

Update: Washington has signed 3 of their draft picks

The Washington Commanders announced some roster moves after rookies reported for rookie mini-camp. WR Alex Erickson and LB Drew White were both released today. Erickson signed a Reserve/future contract after the season. He played a total of 11 snaps on special teams which included 4 punt returns. Drew White tore his ACL in training camp last year, and spent the season on injured reserve.

We have released the following players:

--WR Alex Erickson

--LB Drew White pic.twitter.com/FXMkiX9SCr — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023

Washington agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents after this year’s draft, but they were waiting until they arrived at rookie mini-camp and passed their physicals to sign them. All 12 rookies have now signed their contracts, and the Washington Commanders roster is now full at 90 players. Washington also invited 35 players for tryouts at today’s camp.

Tim Demorat, QB, Fordham

Kazmeir Allen, WR, UCLA

Zion Bowens, WR, Ole Miss

Jalen Sample, WR, Minnesota State

Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State

Brycen Tremayne WR, Stanford

Mason Brooks, OL, Ole Miss

Joshua Pryor, DE, Bowie State

DJ Stirgus, CB, Missouri West

Nick Whiteside, CB, Saginaw Valley

Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State

Kendall Smith, S, Illinois