Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Two players released; 12 UDFAs sign their contracts

Update: Washington has signed 3 of their draft picks
Rookie contract signings are underway
The Washington Commanders announced some roster moves after rookies reported for rookie mini-camp. WR Alex Erickson and LB Drew White were both released today. Erickson signed a Reserve/future contract after the season. He played a total of 11 snaps on special teams which included 4 punt returns. Drew White tore his ACL in training camp last year, and spent the season on injured reserve.
We have released the following players:
--WR Alex Erickson
--LB Drew White pic.twitter.com/FXMkiX9SCr
Washington agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents after this year’s draft, but they were waiting until they arrived at rookie mini-camp and passed their physicals to sign them. All 12 rookies have now signed their contracts, and the Washington Commanders roster is now full at 90 players. Washington also invited 35 players for tryouts at today’s camp.
Tim Demorat, QB, Fordham
Kazmeir Allen, WR, UCLA
Zion Bowens, WR, Ole Miss
Jalen Sample, WR, Minnesota State
Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State
Brycen Tremayne WR, Stanford
Mason Brooks, OL, Ole Miss
Joshua Pryor, DE, Bowie State
DJ Stirgus, CB, Missouri West
Nick Whiteside, CB, Saginaw Valley
Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State
Kendall Smith, S, Illinois
