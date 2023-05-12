All aTwitter: 12 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
122 days away— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/nUKO5kivRk
Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/gJEJB6bKnp
The Commanders' 2023 schedule breakdown - https://t.co/zyaE8t4n3z— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 12, 2023
Wk. 1 - Ari
Wk. 2 - @ Den
Wk. 3 - Buf
Wk. 4 - @ Phi
Wk. 5 - Chi (TNF)
Wk. 6 - @ Atl
Wk. 7 - @ NYG
Wk. 8 - Phi
Wk. 9 - @ NE
Wk. 10 - @ Sea
Wk. 11 - NYG
Wk. 12 - @ Dal (Thanksgiving)
Wk. 13 - Mia
Wk. 14 - bye
Wk. 15…
Ron Rivera through 5 games in each season with WSH:— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 11, 2023
‘20: 1-4
‘21: 2-3
‘22: 1-4
First 5 of 2023:
Vs Cards
@ Den
Vs Bills
@ Eagles
Vs Bears
Amount of primetime games by team:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2023
6: KC, LAC, BUF, DAL
5: NYJ, GB, MIN, LV, PHI, SF
4: DET, CHI, DEN, BAL, CIN, NYG, NE, PIT
3: NO, SEA, JAX, MIA
2: TB, CLE, TEN, CAR, LAR
1: WSH
0: HOU, ATL, ARZ, IND
Talking the Commanders schedule. Fast start a must. Can they have one? How? Some tough stretches and another December bye? Oof. @ESPNRichmond . https://t.co/Kre3AQsjTo— John Keim (@john_keim) May 12, 2023
An encore performance of last season's thrilling Bears-Commanders game that produced 19 points. https://t.co/j4jEKhclmp— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023
Commanders and Bears played Week 6 on TNF last year. That was the day the ESPN report dropped and Ron has his Wentz/analytics/f-bomb presser after. https://t.co/miMTYGKXDg— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 11, 2023
2023 Schedule Grid for all 272 games #NFLSchedule2023 pic.twitter.com/L3NDA5sLkP— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 12, 2023
All politics - & schedule releases - are local… so here is the NFL RedZone early / late window splits chart: pic.twitter.com/UsVG23TkwC— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) May 12, 2023
These teams did not get a primetime game this year pic.twitter.com/iIXnJrxkWO— PFF (@PFF) May 12, 2023
Field Level Suite!— Johnny Grassi, MPS-SIM (@CommanderGrassi) May 11, 2023
Private Field Suite in Section 38:
▪️30 tickets
▪️Dream Seat Service
▪️Access to Club Area
Don't miss any @TheTerry_25 goal-line fades.
DM FOR PRICING
: Johnny.grassi@commanders.com #HTTC | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/gVkzzTkbdq
Here is the last time we played the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving day.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) May 11, 2023
We are running it back this year.
It's one of the best Thanksgiving games in franchise history. Smacked them 41-16. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GLPJL3NW6s
.@LFletcher59 is feelin' lots of DUBS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 12, 2023
https://t.co/OVs7oTdPAu | @SeatGeek
Betting lines for every Commanders game are out on DraftKings, and Washington is favored just *twice* the entire season.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 12, 2023
Week 1: -5.5 vs. Cardinals
Week 5: -1.5 vs. Bears (TNF)
Lines for every game, via DK: pic.twitter.com/veBwNjXXPQ
Ron Rivera excused second-round rookie Quan Martin from Commanders rookie minicamp. He's dealing with a personal family matter this weekend and will rejoin the team next week for Phase 2.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 11, 2023
NEW PRESEASON TV CREW— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 11, 2023
️ @MrChickSports
️ @BMitchliveNBCS
️ Logan Paulsen @nbcwashington | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EodzSOo2kX
To sum up what my sources told me today: The NFL doesn't rush sales (even if its more than ready to bid farewell to Dan Snyder), and there aren't any hurdles that'd derail this deal. https://t.co/xVP1rZJXEu— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 10, 2023
Had the Saints signed Foster Moreau to this contract before May 1, they would have canceled out a 6th round 2024 compensatory pick.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 10, 2023
Instead, they keep the pick and still get Moreau--who most importantly looks to be cleared to play after his lymphoma diagnosis. https://t.co/2RFbbsOZv8
Friend of the show @RyanShazier joins us at the breakfast table with some words on Damar Hamlin's amazing recovery pic.twitter.com/O8rB3dJ86L— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 11, 2023
Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/wmZfVKcNji— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/jTKmX2UK91 https://t.co/NUaJHOKMR5— PAIN (@Xommanders) May 12, 2023
"I get emotional when I talk about this." - Will Compton— Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) May 9, 2023
You hear the stories of the 1st round pick who landed a multi-million dollar signing bonus.
What you don't hear is the story of an undrafted free agent who did everything he could just to keep his dreams of playing in the… pic.twitter.com/orTqUzEgkY
We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O
Smartest #SportsBiz take on NFL teams making viral schedule releases https://t.co/oZBKImftLC via @sportico @JacobFeldman4 #NFLSchedule2023— Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) May 12, 2023
May 11, 2023
