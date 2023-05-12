All aTwitter: 12 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The Commanders' 2023 schedule breakdown - https://t.co/zyaE8t4n3z



Wk. 1 - Ari

Wk. 2 - @ Den

Wk. 3 - Buf

Wk. 4 - @ Phi

Wk. 5 - Chi (TNF)

Wk. 6 - @ Atl

Wk. 7 - @ NYG

Wk. 8 - Phi

Wk. 9 - @ NE

Wk. 10 - @ Sea

Wk. 11 - NYG

Wk. 12 - @ Dal (Thanksgiving)

Wk. 13 - Mia

Wk. 14 - bye

Wk. 15… — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 12, 2023

Ron Rivera through 5 games in each season with WSH:



‘20: 1-4

‘21: 2-3

‘22: 1-4



First 5 of 2023:



Vs Cards

@ Den

Vs Bills

@ Eagles

Vs Bears — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) May 11, 2023

Amount of primetime games by team:



6: KC, LAC, BUF, DAL



5: NYJ, GB, MIN, LV, PHI, SF



4: DET, CHI, DEN, BAL, CIN, NYG, NE, PIT



3: NO, SEA, JAX, MIA



2: TB, CLE, TEN, CAR, LAR



1: WSH



0: HOU, ATL, ARZ, IND — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2023

Talking the Commanders schedule. Fast start a must. Can they have one? How? Some tough stretches and another December bye? Oof. @ESPNRichmond . https://t.co/Kre3AQsjTo — John Keim (@john_keim) May 12, 2023

An encore performance of last season's thrilling Bears-Commanders game that produced 19 points. https://t.co/j4jEKhclmp — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 12, 2023

Commanders and Bears played Week 6 on TNF last year. That was the day the ESPN report dropped and Ron has his Wentz/analytics/f-bomb presser after. https://t.co/miMTYGKXDg — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) May 11, 2023

2023 Schedule Grid for all 272 games #NFLSchedule2023 pic.twitter.com/L3NDA5sLkP — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 12, 2023

All politics - & schedule releases - are local… so here is the NFL RedZone early / late window splits chart: pic.twitter.com/UsVG23TkwC — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) May 12, 2023

These teams did not get a primetime game this year pic.twitter.com/iIXnJrxkWO — PFF (@PFF) May 12, 2023

Here is the last time we played the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving day.



We are running it back this year.



It's one of the best Thanksgiving games in franchise history. Smacked them 41-16. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GLPJL3NW6s — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) May 11, 2023

Betting lines for every Commanders game are out on DraftKings, and Washington is favored just *twice* the entire season.



Week 1: -5.5 vs. Cardinals

Week 5: -1.5 vs. Bears (TNF)



Lines for every game, via DK: pic.twitter.com/veBwNjXXPQ — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 12, 2023

Ron Rivera excused second-round rookie Quan Martin from Commanders rookie minicamp. He's dealing with a personal family matter this weekend and will rejoin the team next week for Phase 2. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 11, 2023

To sum up what my sources told me today: The NFL doesn't rush sales (even if its more than ready to bid farewell to Dan Snyder), and there aren't any hurdles that'd derail this deal. https://t.co/xVP1rZJXEu — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 10, 2023

Had the Saints signed Foster Moreau to this contract before May 1, they would have canceled out a 6th round 2024 compensatory pick.



Instead, they keep the pick and still get Moreau--who most importantly looks to be cleared to play after his lymphoma diagnosis. https://t.co/2RFbbsOZv8 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 10, 2023

Friend of the show @RyanShazier joins us at the breakfast table with some words on Damar Hamlin's amazing recovery pic.twitter.com/O8rB3dJ86L — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 11, 2023

Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/wmZfVKcNji — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2023

"I get emotional when I talk about this." - Will Compton



You hear the stories of the 1st round pick who landed a multi-million dollar signing bonus.



What you don't hear is the story of an undrafted free agent who did everything he could just to keep his dreams of playing in the… pic.twitter.com/orTqUzEgkY — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) May 9, 2023

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.



: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

