All aTwitter: 11 May 2023 - “increasingly unlikely” the owners can approve Commanders sale in May

https://t.co/AFRCZlJ3d7 pic.twitter.com/MbUVNaMaHB— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 10, 2023
"Elements of the deal would break the mold for an NFL franchise sale, underscoring how much the league appears willing to bend its guidelines to move on from the Daniel Snyder era. There is the possibility of an unprecedented conditional approval, allowing more debt than is… https://t.co/pxmqsphEg0— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 10, 2023
NEW on @FOS: As the NFL finance committee met today, the league's vetting process of Josh Harris' $6.05B bid to purchase the Washington Commanders wasn't fully complete. Could that delay a vote in less that two weeks?— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 10, 2023
“There’s just a lot to work through."https://t.co/xVP1rZJXEu
To sum up what my sources told me today: The NFL doesn't rush sales (even if its more than ready to bid farewell to Dan Snyder), and there aren't any hurdles that'd derail this deal. https://t.co/xVP1rZJXEu— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 10, 2023
Don’t underestimate Goodell. If he really wants this done by May 22-23, it’ll get done.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 10, 2023
https://t.co/rZBEXJBDhJ pic.twitter.com/oGfGYU3ptd— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 11, 2023
"I thought the Commanders did a great job. They took one of my favorite guys in the draft – Emmanuel Forbes," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. https://t.co/Iz7JplfOrb— 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) May 10, 2023
Among all WR with at least 50 targets in 2022, both Jahan Dotson (8th) and Terry McLaurin (10) finished in the top 10 in the NFL in converting their receptions into 1st downs at 74.3 and 72.7 respectively.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 10, 2023
Curtis Samuel was 1st in the NFL among all WR’s in rushing first downs with 11 and second in rushing yards after contact (163) behind just Deebo Samuel.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 10, 2023
How will a creative mind like Eric Bieniemy will use the speedster in the offense this season?
in honor of the rookies being in the building tomorrow, we asked the guys to give them some advice pic.twitter.com/l8eASIsqv3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 10, 2023
Update: The #Titans could release QB Malik Willis after only one season, @benyarthur writes— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 10, 2023
Ben says that Willis is "the odd man out" with Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis on the roster.
Adds the Titans "don't typically keep three quarterbacks on the 53.” pic.twitter.com/pGLmyMq4tC
UPDATE: Former Ray Guy award winner and Unanimous First-Team All-American Matt Araiza’s camp has been working the phones reaching out to teams, source says.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 10, 2023
This comes after the former Buffalo #Bills punter was cleared by the DA that he wasn't present during the alleged rape.… pic.twitter.com/WUiP8TeCrC
Ari Meirov (@mysportsupdate) on Matt Araiza:— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 10, 2023
NFL Draft Pick Signings: 5/10/23 https://t.co/j50L8rr8av pic.twitter.com/hoNrOR8FOB— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 11, 2023
Some preliminary stat projections I received thru underground sources have the #Giants regressing HARD. https://t.co/wf9sEBLDHO— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) May 10, 2023
.@LRiddickESPN thinks the Giants added enough firepower to contend in the NFC East— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 10, 2023
"They may not have caught the Eagles, but they definitely made up some ground this offseason." pic.twitter.com/OLpjNNmtdR
Per @NFLResearch:— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 9, 2023
Eagles have the “most difficult” 2023 strength-of-schedule.
Falcons have the “easiest”.
**(Past performance not necessarily indicative of future results.) pic.twitter.com/ylyP2aT3jW
This is an amazing slate of games for the folks in London and Frankfurt. pic.twitter.com/d3JEDbBjmQ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 10, 2023
Jaguars become the first team to play two games in London in the same season. One is part of their multiyear agreement to have one "home" game per year there, the other is as the designated road team.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 10, 2023
Obviously, Shad Khan, who also owns Fulham FC, is deeply invested over there. https://t.co/3ifq7dBMCz
The Oakland A's have made a deal with Bally's Corp. to demolish the Tropicana and build a $1.5 billion ballpark on the Vegas Strip, per @howardstutz. pic.twitter.com/LyXhrnoNkI— Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) May 9, 2023
Have you ever seen an owl run? pic.twitter.com/UyhJsJsFxc— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 10, 2023
