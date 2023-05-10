NFL Schedule Leaks Tracker: The Washington Commanders won’t be playing the New England Patriots in Germany

We have the first minor schedule leak for the Washington Commanders 2023 season. When the NFL announced the teams that would be playing in this season’s International series, the Patriots playing in Germany stood out to Washington fans. The Commanders have an away game vs New England this season, and were one of the teams eligible to play overseas. That matchup will instead be against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt.
The is the first leak for Washington’s schedule but there are likely to be several more before the team announces theirs at 7:45 pm tomorrow night. The NFL will officially release the entire schedule at 8 pm as part of their 3 hour release program.
Check out the Washington’s 2023 opponents here:
There will also be some changes to the NFL’s scheduling/broadcasting this season.
Among the changes to the schedule this season:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2023
NFL will have a Black Friday game for the first time ever.
Games don’t necessarily “belong” to networks anymore. All games are free agents.
Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice.
Not all teams are guaranteed to…
NFL Schedule 2022 Release Info
Release Time: 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 11, 2023)
TV Schedule: ESPN2, NFL Network
Online Stream: FuboTV, ESPN+, Paramount+
Washington Commanders Leaks/Rumors:
Washington will not play the New England Patriots in Germany
No Patriots vs Commanders game in Germany. https://t.co/ztlcirgjAP— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 10, 2023
NFL Schedule leaks/rumors:
International series
NFL’s 2024 International Schedule:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023
Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.
Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.
Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.
Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.
Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt.
Giants vs Eagles on Christmas Day
A Christmas rivalry pic.twitter.com/iSlxzidNgZ— New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2023
Jets vs Dolphins on Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY FOOTBALL— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023
It's @MiamiDolphins vs. @nyjets to kick off the first ever Black Friday game on @NFLonPrime.
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/yh3PhbqYH5
Bengals vs Chiefs on New Year’s Eve
Burrow vs. Mahomes Part V.— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023
Coming on New Year's Eve.
: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/tKWK0bifVH
