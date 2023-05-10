 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Schedule Leaks Tracker: The Washington Commanders won’t be playing the New England Patriots in Germany

The leaks have started!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

We have the first minor schedule leak for the Washington Commanders 2023 season. When the NFL announced the teams that would be playing in this season’s International series, the Patriots playing in Germany stood out to Washington fans. The Commanders have an away game vs New England this season, and were one of the teams eligible to play overseas. That matchup will instead be against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt.

The is the first leak for Washington’s schedule but there are likely to be several more before the team announces theirs at 7:45 pm tomorrow night. The NFL will officially release the entire schedule at 8 pm as part of their 3 hour release program.

Check out the Washington’s 2023 opponents here:

There will also be some changes to the NFL’s scheduling/broadcasting this season.

NFL Schedule 2022 Release Info

Release Time: 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 11, 2023)

TV Schedule: ESPN2, NFL Network

Online Stream: FuboTV, ESPN+, Paramount+

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

Washington Commanders Leaks/Rumors:

Washington will not play the New England Patriots in Germany

NFL Schedule leaks/rumors:

International series

Giants vs Eagles on Christmas Day

Jets vs Dolphins on Black Friday

Bengals vs Chiefs on New Year’s Eve

Rumored 2022 Washington Commanders schedule:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...