All aTwitter: 10 May 2023 - Jason Wright wants to take over the football operations in Washington

Good morning @Commanders family!— Johnny Grassi, MPS-SIM (@CommanderGrassi) May 9, 2023
"Talking to people around the league, they've gathered that [Jason Wright] wants to take over the football operations here... From what I've gathered, he probably would've been in favor of pursuing Lamar Jackson if it was his call."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) May 10, 2023
-@ByMikeJones (Tier 1 )#HTTC | #Commanders pic.twitter.com/zFEu9ERvfz
https://t.co/4rq6PDnxXB pic.twitter.com/l8lMVWna27— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 10, 2023
How do we feel about Mark Brunell as a Sam Howell comp? Feels pretty good. Maybe folks wont be mad. Dont forget he was quite good early in career w Jax— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 9, 2023
Who will have the biggest jump in EB's offense?— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) May 9, 2023
A conversation with Ron Rivera about Sam Howell and improvement he’s made. Bieniemy impact. More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/Nofz7Mz6rC— John Keim (@john_keim) May 10, 2023
Matt, any scout will tell you the one thing you don’t need to question about Howell is his arm. There are other issues, but arm strength isn’t one. Dating back to HS, when he was a top QB recruit in the country, arm strength was always a PLUS. The comp to McCoy was frankly lazy. https://t.co/nNP4msyWbs— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 9, 2023
Since we spent time today comparing Sam Howell's Arm Strength to Colt McCoy's is it a good time to bring this article I wrote up???https://t.co/IjSnGSNwBR— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 9, 2023
According to @JFowlerESPN and my good friend @JTrotta24 in this article, the Cowboys were targeting Emmanuel Forbes in the first round. They settled on Mazi Smith. It will be fun to track both players and compare them in the coming years. https://t.co/93o1TVN8gj— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) May 9, 2023
Career Earnings for QBs Drafted in 2012— Spotrac (@spotrac) May 5, 2023
#1 Andrew Luck, $109M
#2 Robert Griffin III, $33.2M
#8 Ryan Tannehill, $168M
#22 Brandon Weeden, $11.5M
#57 Brock Osweiler, $41M
#75 Russell Wilson, $238M
#88 Nick Foles, $87.5M
#102 Kirk Cousins, $201M
#185 Ryan Lindley, $1.3M
#243 B.J.…
NFL Uniform Redemption— thekylecyr (@thekylecyr) May 9, 2023
Washington Commanders#Washington #Commanders #TakeCommand #HTTC #sportsdesign #jerseyswap pic.twitter.com/Xmmf9bjg3r
