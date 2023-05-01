How can the Commanders Fill Their Remaining Roster Holes?

The draft has come and gone and as usual, the Commanders had a needs draft. Unfortunately, those needs were not all met with the seven picks they used, still leaving some holes on the current roster. There is no doubt some veterans will be released in the coming days/weeks, and that should free up some cash, and roster spots, for Ron Rivera and company to add some veteran talent to the roster.

With Washington’s seven draft picks, they essentially addressed two positional groups of need - defensive back and center. The staff essentially ignored guard, linebacker, and tight end (although the coaches may feel comfortable with a committee approach here).

Current Two-Deep:

Offense:

QB - Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett

RB - Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson

WR - Terry McLaurin, Mitchell Tinsley(R)

WR - Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown

Slot WR - Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne

TE - Logan Thomas(?), Cole Turner/John Bates/Armani Rogers

LT - Charles Leno, Braeden Daniels(R)

LG - Andrew Norwell(?), Chris Paul

C - Chase Roullier(?), Ricky Stromberg(R)

RG - Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles

RT - Andrew Wylie, Cornelius Lucas

Defense:

EDGE - Montez Sweat, K.J. Henry(R)

DT - Jonathan Allen, Phidarian Mathis

DT - Daron Payne, John Ridgeway

EDGE - Chase Young, James Smith-Williams

LB - Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson(?)

LB - Cody Barton(?), David Mayo(?)

CB - Emmanuel Forbes(R), Cam Dantzler

CB - Kendall Fuller/Benjamin St-Juste

Slot CB - Quan Martin(R), Danny Johnson

S - Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves

S - Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler

Cut Candidates (savings):

- Kendall Fuller: ($8.5M)

- Chase Roullier: ($8.37M) *post June 1

- Logan Thomas: ($5.175M)

- Cornelius Lucas: ($3.45M)

- Andrew Norwell: ($2.28M)

So where can Washington now turn to find help at their remaining positions of need?

Free agent options:

Left Guard

- Dalton Risner (28)

- Isaiah Wynn (27) *can also play LT

Linebacker

- Zach Cunningham (28)

- Kwon Alexander (28)

Tight End

- Foster Moreau (26)

Possible trade options:

- Devin White (25)

- Mo Alie-Cox (29)

