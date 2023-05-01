Way too early 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: That’s a lot of QBs for the Washington Commanders!

One last mock draft roundup? Yes one last mock draft roundup, this time looking at the way too early projections for Washington's 1st round draft pick in 2024. The mock drafters do not think Washington will be successful next season, with a draft range from #1 - #17. Vegas has also set expectations below average with a starting line of 7.5 wins for Washington in 2024. Super Bowl odds are currently at +6000.

The Commanders had 8 picks going into this year’s draft, but only drafted 7 players after trading up on Day 3 for Clemson edge rusher KJ Henry. Washington double-dipped on the two positions that most mock drafters had for them in the 1st round with their first four picks, going secondary twice and offensive line twice through the 4th round. Washington also doubled up at EDGE with Henry and then Andre Jones with their last pick in the 7th round. They also added another RB in the 6th round to spell Brian Robinson.

The mock draft community has not been sold on Washington’s plan to give Sam Howell first crack at the starting QB job, with free agent rental Jacoby Brissett there for competition. A lot of them tried to force an early round QB onto Washington’s roster this year, despite Ron Rivera saying Howell would have every opportunity to win the job. But 2024 is a whole different story, and with new ownership likely in place before OTAs, all bets are off for coaching and roster changes.

This roundup has 29 way too early 2024 mock drafts and 13 of them feature QBs. There are 7 different QBs here, and the projected #1 overall pick in 2024, USC’s Caleb Williams, is projected to go to Washington twice. That means the Commanders are the worst team in the league, or they are going to top the RGIII deal to move up.

Other positions that show up here are EDGE, OT, TE, CB, and S. EDGE and OT could be big targets for Washington next year depending on how the seasons of Sam Howell, Chase Young, and Montez Sweat go. Washington used Day 2 or later picks on both positions, but they will likely be major needs next season.

Where will Washington pick, and who/what position should they take next year?

#1

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

With new ownership in Washington, the Commanders could end up starting Jacoby Brissett this season as a bridge to the next era. If Washington ends up with a high pick, as projected, the Commanders are a clear landing spot for one of the next big quarterbacks. Williams is the top candidate to be that as a Heisman Trophy favorite at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. The hype is in full force, as the Los Angeles Times recently ran a column posing the question: Could Williams become the best college quarterback ever? He threw for a nation-leading 42 touchdown passes last season with 4,537 yards, which ranked third in the country, and five interceptions.

#2

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

In a projected trade, the Cardinals move down to eighth overall, adding capital in future years, while the Commanders rise up to take Caleb Williams. If the Commanders are picking eighth, we can assume the Sam Howell experiment didn’t work out. Williams gives Eric Bieniemy the elite arm that Howell lacks, and he’s a special creator out of structure.

#4

Drake Maye QB, North Carolina

Maye is a big-armed, mobile QB who will battle Caleb Williams for the top QB in next year’s class.

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Washington’s decision not to pick up the fifth-year option on former 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young makes addressing the pass rush clearly a top priority for the Commanders. Verse, who joined FSU last year after two dominating seasons at Albany, surprised many by opting to return for 2023 after earning First Team All-ACC honors in 2022 with 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks despite missing three games due to injury.

Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Trade down from #4 The Commanders could have a new coach in the building if its another lackluster year under Ron Rivera, and the first thing to do for the new regime is secure the future at quarterback. Maye could arguably go to a team whos first round QB this year shows immediate signs of being a bust, but I think Washington can sit and snag him for now.

#5

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Washington Commanders are next to take a quarterback in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett is a stopgap duo, so Quinn Ewers is set to takeover in 2024. Ewers struggled quite a bit in 2022, and needs to refine his footwork and mechanics, but the arm talent is absolutely there.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Drake Maye QB, North Carolina

#6

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

The Commanders would like to start seeing big-time returns from Chase Young again, but he’s unsigned for 2024 along with fellow starting 4-3 end Montez Sweat. Verse continued his big-time sack production in transferring from Albany and made a wise choice to return to the Seminoles for a second season to built on his all-around havoc-wreaking skills.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

A franchise about to open a much-awaited new era would be wise to keep an eye on the top quarterbacks in the draft, as 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell and journeyman Jacoby Brissett don’t provide much reason to believe they can elevate an offense. This projection might seem high for a player who only recently reasserted his starting status, but Ewers boasts rare arm talent to thread tight-window throws.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Fashanu was a projected first-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft but opted to return to get his master’s degree. Not only does he excel in the classroom, but he also excels in pass protection. His 84.7 pass-blocking grade was sixth among Power Five tackles, and he didn’t surrender a sack and only allowed one hit on 281 pass-blocking snaps.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

You don’t see a lot of tight ends drafted this high, but teams are seeing the value of adding an elite tight end with guys like Kyle Pitts and T.J. Hockenson, and certainly the impact Travis Kelce has made has increased the value of the position. Bowers, who stands 6-4, 230, fits right in with those guys. In his first two years in Athens, he caught 119 passes for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns, and if he wasn’t a big-time prospect before the BCS Championship Game, his 7-for-152 with a 22-yard TD vs. TCU cemented it. Big-time player. Whether Washington has anybody who can get him the ball is another story.

K.J. Jefferson, QB, Arkansas

Jefferson is set to wrap up a great career at Arkansas in 2023 after producing as their starter over the last two years. He’s a big quarterback with the ability to run over defensive players, as he’s done with over 600 yards rushing in the last two seasons, but Jefferson has also completed over 67% of his passes in consecutive years. The potential is there for Washington if Sam Howell didn’t work out this year.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

One of the most unique names in draft history heads to Washington to help shore up the secondary. McKinstry was a third-team AP All-American last season with the Crimson Tide and ranked second nationally with 332 yards on punt returns.

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

There has been a lot of noise about Chase Young and the Commanders elected not to pick up his 5th year option. Turner could slot in nicely opposite Montez Sweat and they’ve shown a preference for drafting D-line with their premium picks.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers is being projected as a rare top 5-10 selection as a tight end. The Commanders could use some weapons on offense and have a chance to add the top tight end going into next year. First-round tight ends are a dicey proposition, especially this high, but Bowers could leave college football as an all-timer and has an incredible skillset.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The viewpoint on Ewers will be subjective right now but I believe that come April 2024 we will be talking about him as a top-tier quarterback prospect. The Commanders opted not to add a top competitor in the 2023 NFL Draft and that means they’ll be in business for 2024. Ewers has the talent to be a day-one starter and I believe he remind everyone of that in 2023 when he makes No.1 prospect Arch Manning sit on the bench his freshman season.

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

#7

Round 1: Jared Verse EDGE, Florida State Round 2: Sedrick Van Pran iOL, Georgia Round 3: Michael Trigg TE, Mississippi

#8

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Washington takes a receiving mismatch weapon for Sam Howell. Bowers was a freshman sensation for the Bulldogs in 2021 and was a huge receiving weapon in helping them win their first National Championship since 1980. Immediately, Bowers (6-4, 230) was a mismatch threat with excellent speed, athleticism, and run-after-the-catch ability. In 2021, Bowers recorded 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He totaled 63 receptions in 2022 for 942 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bulldogs have had other good young talent at tight end and wide receiver, so Bowers doesn’t see everything funneled his way, as they spread the ball around, but Bowers is definitely special prospect for the NFL.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Though he’s skinny and plays too risky with the ball, McCarthy has the tools to be a star quarterback at the NFL level. He’s an elite athlete with a strong arm and the ability to hit dimes on the move and off-platform. I’m not sold one of Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett will be the Commanders’ franchise passer.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Sam Howell will compete for the job this year, but if the Commanders are picking this highly, they may take a signal-caller. Penix has a strong arm.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

#9

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

#10

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

#11

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

It’s hard to imagine there being a better quarterback than Slingin’ Sammy Howell, but if the Redskins are drafting earlier than they were last year, perhaps they’ll believe that there is such a thing. Quinn Ewers has a big arm, but must improve his accuracy.

#12

Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson

The Washington Commanders committed early picks to their secondary in 2023, addressing a long-time need at cornerback. While it should improve the secondary, it likely won’t be enough. Andrew Mukuba, a four-star recruit in 2021, showed elite traits last season and projects to be a top-15 pick a year after a very weak safety class left NFL teams desperate at the position.

#16

Denzel Burke, CB Ohio State

#17

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

If Nix continues to play like he did in 2022 he’ll have forced his way into Day 1 consideration. The Commanders mostly sat out the 2023 quarterback market, instead opting for a year of Jacoby Brissett and whatever Sam Howell brings to the table behind center. Nix could provide an upgrade to that depth chart — or fade into Day 3 if he regresses this fall.

