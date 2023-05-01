All aTwitter: 1 May 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Care Package Request are open! If you know a family in VA, MD, or DC that has a child battling pediatric cancer, WE WANT TO HELP!! Apply today at: https://t.co/nmAqgHh4Ir pic.twitter.com/C8szNL6Pry — Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) May 1, 2023

Every month the Hogfarmers will give away a grant up to $1000.00 to a current Hogfarmer family affected by pediatric cancer! Rules and how to apply below.



If you would like to sponsor a grant contact us at: hogfarmersnow@gmail.com



or donate at:https://t.co/ScIxxsCAoE pic.twitter.com/ZhNJa6Yf7S — Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) May 1, 2023

How would this look?

LT - Leno

LG - Wynn/Risner

C - Stromberg

RG - Cosmi

RT - Wylie

Swing OT - Daniels



That's 4 of 5 positions on this terrible O-line from 2022 turned over — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 1, 2023

One play example of what Braedon Daniels brings to the #Commanders. Extremely athletic, good in zone-based run schemes but also great at pulling to the edge and blocking in space. Some technique things to work through but fantastic traits to work with. pic.twitter.com/j62QImxiqS — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 30, 2023

One play example of what Jartavius Martin brings to the #Commanders. His versatility helps disguise coverages. Starts in slot here, follows slot receiver in motion which indicates man coverage to QB. However, he then sinks back to deep half at the snap as part of Tampa-2 scheme pic.twitter.com/77mFtooLJI — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 30, 2023

️The draft recap episode. Guest: @MarkBullockNFL. Early film look at Emmanuel Forbes, Quan Martin. Changes to the secondary. Revamped OL, not drafting LB/QB, next roster moves. I talk about the mock draft, vent about position flex, draft grades. Dive in. https://t.co/0bxoOGcAOv — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 1, 2023

Our FULL Commanders Draft Recap Pod is UP.



JP, Mitch and I hand out grades, discuss the picks — including why I think JDR should feel both pleased and pressure — and hold a larger conversation about Washington's aggressiveness under Ron & Martin.



LISTEN: https://t.co/iVstUh3FoI pic.twitter.com/UtE92JNEQE — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 1, 2023

Episode 562 - Guest: @ThorKU. High-level analysis of #Commanders' Draft. Insight on Emmanuel Forbes vs. Christian Gonzalez. Likes Quan Martin. Loves Braeden Daniels.



I also talk #Nats & #Orioles, including Josiah Gray & Jorge Mateo continuing their surges.https://t.co/fAEY8Fxm7f — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 1, 2023

If you don’t want it all what you here for? — "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) May 1, 2023

Proud to be a part of the @Commanders family‼️ Life has taught me that God doesn’t make mistakes he provides opportunities for you to make the right decision. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/evgiPAAuHM — Reggie Howard (@reggiehoward) May 1, 2023

Players Selected by Position

2023 NFL Draft

Cornerback 38

Wide Receiver 32

Linebacker 30

Defensive Tackle 20

Defensive End 19

Running Back 19

Safety 18

Offensive Tackle 18

Offensive Guard 16

Tight End 16

Quarterback… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 1, 2023

With the Draft coming to the end soon, the veteran FA market will get a boost as teams will try to fill their remaining needs.



Some of the players still available:

QB Carson Wentz

WR Julio Jones

OT Taylor Lewan

LB Leonard Floyd

OL DJ Fluker

RB Ezekiel Elliott

CB Marcus Peters

WR… pic.twitter.com/PooAA0K54D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2023

The #Browns have picked up the fifth-year option for OT Jedrick Wills, source said. Tomorrow is the deadline to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

The #Panthers picked up the fifth-year option for DT Derrick Brown, but declined the option for CB CJ Henderson (who they acquired in a trade with the #Jaguars). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

It’s a valid concern given HBCU program talent. Also concerning that no one other than Sanders seemed to notice it. https://t.co/Uwp2uy2P0u — BGObsession (@BGObsession) May 1, 2023

The NHL is taking applications for their youth advisory board



For the 5th year, they will assemble 25 advisors age 13-17 to help advise the NHL on hockey-related topics important to their generation pic.twitter.com/oXL5hUIxLy — Sportico (@Sportico) May 1, 2023

A pro football team in D.C. will play for a championship for the first time in 30 years. https://t.co/B2telOX9Q5 — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 1, 2023

No brainer! There were approximately 12 million viewers on three networks just for Night 1 of this year’s NFL draft. And more than 300k fans in attendance in Kansas City for this weekend’s event. Kiper is the founding father of this whole thing! https://t.co/RbaKMlFKxI — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 1, 2023

You will be surprised to find out that Ron Rivera's Washington Commanders draft doesn't score highly against the consensus board. https://t.co/6OWOFaATHI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 30, 2023

That ticking you hear is the Dan Snyder era winding down. — BGObsession (@BGObsession) May 1, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop