The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with 12 UDFAs

The Washington Commanders announced that they have officially signed 12 undrafted free agents. Last year’s undrafted free agent class included 13 players, and Washington continues to that trend with another dozen this year. These players won’t officially be signed until they pass their physicals on May 11th. Rookie mini-camp will be held May 12-14.

We have been tracking all of the reported signings since the draft ended Saturday night, and had all 12 players listed. The only other player linked to Washington as a signing with Tulane TE Will Wallace who could have been misreported by his school as a signing, when he’d only been invited to rookie mini-camp. There were also 7 other players who have reportedly been invited to camp.