All aTwitter: 9 April 2023

The worst draft pick in WAS franchise history is also the worst in NFL history: RB/DB Cal Rossi, whom the Redskins drafted TWICE (9th overall in 1946 & 4th overall in '47) but who never played a snap in NFL. He was a junior and ineligible in '46 so the 'Skins tried again in '47. https://t.co/bkZ8AEBNha