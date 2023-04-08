Dawand Jones Would Be a Big Addition to the Commanders’ Offensive Line

Dawand Jones, OT
School: Ohio State | Conference: Big Ten
College Experience: Senior | Age: 21
Height / Weight: 6’8” / 374 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 2nd Round
Player Comparison: Daniel Faalele/Trent Brown
Player Overview
Dawand Jones had to decide between pursuing football or basketball as a college athlete. In basketball, Jones played well enough to garner offers from Division I schools. In football, Jones helped lead his team to an undefeated season and was a top 15 player in the state of Indiana. He chose football, picking Ohio State over just about every school in the country. He saw the field a lot in his first season, playing in nine games. It wasn’t until his second year that he earned his first start and helped the Buckeyes become the best offense in college football. Jones would start 13 games his Junior year and earned second-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors. Jones finished his career with the Buckeyes by playing 11 games and not giving up a sack in his senior year.
Strengths
- Extremely long arms and massive frame that is hard to circumnavigate
- Sufficient mobility for a zone blocking scheme
- Can work to second level and find targets in space
- Mauler and bully as a run blocker, easily displacing targets
- Does a good job of mirroring rushers
- Rarely ever over powered by pass rushers
- Recognizes stunts and twists and handles them easily
Weaknesses
- Size makes it difficult to change direction quickly
- Despite mobility, foot speed is less than desired
- Needs to keep moving his feet on contact with defenders
- Pad level is inconsistent
- Would like to see him sustain and control blockers for longer
Let’s see his work
Peep Dawand Jones pic.twitter.com/SAaN26oHtZ— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) November 20, 2022
Just a little paw from RT Dawand Jones anddddd DE is annihilated lol pic.twitter.com/EY8c3t0Pnu— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 8, 2022
The Washington Commanders have private workouts scheduled with the following NFL Draft prospects per source:— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) March 21, 2023
•Dawand Jones - OT - Ohio State
•O’Cyrus Torrence - OG - Florida
•Darnell Wright - OT - Tennessee
•DeMarvion Overshown - LB - Texas
•Terrell Smith - CB - Minnesota…
Dawand Jones RAS so far.https://t.co/4FoWWJP38g #RAS pic.twitter.com/ndpeM8BTtk— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023
How he fits on the Commanders
With a young quarterback in Sam Howell poised to start for the Commanders, It is imperative for the team to improve the offensive line. While they have taken steps in free agency to address the needs by bringing aboard players like Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates, more work needs to be done in the draft. Dawand Jones has exceptional size for the position and is surprisingly more mobile than I anticipated. For all that benefits that size brings, he also uses it to masks some deficiencies. If Washington drafts Jones, they would be getting a player that should be able to start at right tackle. Jones may struggle with speed rushers, but he’ll win his fair share of battles as he refines his technique and relies less on his size to win matchups.
Loading comments...