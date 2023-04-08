Dawand Jones Would Be a Big Addition to the Commanders’ Offensive Line

Dawand Jones, OT

School: Ohio State | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’8” / 374 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd Round

Player Comparison: Daniel Faalele/Trent Brown

Player Overview

Dawand Jones had to decide between pursuing football or basketball as a college athlete. In basketball, Jones played well enough to garner offers from Division I schools. In football, Jones helped lead his team to an undefeated season and was a top 15 player in the state of Indiana. He chose football, picking Ohio State over just about every school in the country. He saw the field a lot in his first season, playing in nine games. It wasn’t until his second year that he earned his first start and helped the Buckeyes become the best offense in college football. Jones would start 13 games his Junior year and earned second-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors. Jones finished his career with the Buckeyes by playing 11 games and not giving up a sack in his senior year.

Strengths

Extremely long arms and massive frame that is hard to circumnavigate

Sufficient mobility for a zone blocking scheme

Can work to second level and find targets in space

Mauler and bully as a run blocker, easily displacing targets

Does a good job of mirroring rushers

Rarely ever over powered by pass rushers

Recognizes stunts and twists and handles them easily

Weaknesses

Size makes it difficult to change direction quickly

Despite mobility, foot speed is less than desired

Needs to keep moving his feet on contact with defenders

Pad level is inconsistent

Would like to see him sustain and control blockers for longer

Let’s see his work

Peep Dawand Jones pic.twitter.com/SAaN26oHtZ — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) November 20, 2022

Just a little paw from RT Dawand Jones anddddd DE is annihilated lol pic.twitter.com/EY8c3t0Pnu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 8, 2022

The Washington Commanders have private workouts scheduled with the following NFL Draft prospects per source:

•Dawand Jones - OT - Ohio State

•O’Cyrus Torrence - OG - Florida

•Darnell Wright - OT - Tennessee

•DeMarvion Overshown - LB - Texas

•Terrell Smith - CB - Minnesota… — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) March 21, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

With a young quarterback in Sam Howell poised to start for the Commanders, It is imperative for the team to improve the offensive line. While they have taken steps in free agency to address the needs by bringing aboard players like Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates, more work needs to be done in the draft. Dawand Jones has exceptional size for the position and is surprisingly more mobile than I anticipated. For all that benefits that size brings, he also uses it to masks some deficiencies. If Washington drafts Jones, they would be getting a player that should be able to start at right tackle. Jones may struggle with speed rushers, but he’ll win his fair share of battles as he refines his technique and relies less on his size to win matchups.