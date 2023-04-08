All aTwitter: 8 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
These initial numbers would move Jeffrey Simmons into 2nd AAV among IDL, ahead of Daron Payne. https://t.co/pS4lwIyM5J pic.twitter.com/RbBgu47uBo— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 7, 2023
April 8, 2023
The Commanders are holding a local pro day April 11, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 7, 2023
I spoke with Commanders new WR coach Bobby Engram yesterday about a variety of topics. Here are some of the highlights from out conversation...— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 7, 2023
As Rivera has said, Bieniemy has the offensive staff in meetings at 7 a.m. They've focused a lot on minor details like splits, depth of route, adjustment in the routes, protections. That falls in line with EB's philosophy on believing attention to detail is important for success— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 7, 2023
Like Pritchard, Engram credited Bieniemy and Rivera for why he wanted to coach in WAS. EB's success with KC is well known, but he also praised Rivera's coaching style, personality and communication as a reach for joining the staff— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 7, 2023
Moving on to the WR room, Engram said he's excited to work with the room. Has heard a lot of great things about each players and their work ethic. He wanted to make sure the entire position group is working hard, but with intention. "Everything I want to do will have a purpose."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 7, 2023
Engram also emphasized the desire to "maximize" the talent at WR. He noted that in KC, the offense was able to utilize every receiver and all the skills they had. He wants to make sure they can move players around to give them a chance to make plays and help the team win games— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 7, 2023
Engram wants to work with WRs that want the ball in their hands. That's natural, but he also wants his players to understand that it's all about the greater good of the team. That's where unselfishness comes in. He wants a group of players who "are for each other" and compete— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 7, 2023
Engram has not spent much time with Terry McLaurin yet, but he can tell that McLaurin "has a desire to be the best, and he has the work ethic to match it."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 7, 2023
"I'll have a plan and a vision for each and every guy. Every guy has a skill set and things that they do really well."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 7, 2023
Team reporter @ZachSelbyWC talked with new WR coach Bobby Engram about his plan for the group
"The potential for this group for 2023 is amazing"#ICYMI : ⬇️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 7, 2023
The Commanders need another hybrid safety who can play in the slot. Martin's a good one.https://t.co/vLDWQJVHtc— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 7, 2023
Here’s what a pair of should-be first-rounders look like handling a twist.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 7, 2023
Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz & Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence are THEM.
Now this is a comfortable pocket. Checkout how chill QB is. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/D9IoAPL6Is
Zay Flowers is reportedly receiving “WR1” buzz among many teams and scouts.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 7, 2023
Many scouts reportedly view Flowers as the “top WR” in this year’s Draft.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Flowers has been “surging” up Draft boards and said he wouldn’t be surprised if Flowers is the… pic.twitter.com/Y2Ddhs41ic
Which prospects are the most polarizing in the 2023 #NFLDraft? @BuckyBrooks has four names ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WaCphy2Bjx— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 7, 2023
jail. immediately jail. right away.— Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7WeMgLOeNX
One side topic with the Commanders' sale that's come up is whether franchise prices have hit a ceiling. We already saw the Angels pulled off the market.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 7, 2023
Discussed this (and Commanders sale buzz) recently with @novy_williams.https://t.co/ggLyJKWhFB https://t.co/mTumyL1vGF
The #Panthers added depth and versatility to their secondary by signing the 30-year-old:https://t.co/k0Efzd4Hok— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 7, 2023
Former Cardinals GM Steve Keim says 2016 first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche didn't succeed because he didn't love football enough. https://t.co/Qxl7q8Spwu— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 7, 2023
ICYMI: Joe Mixon is facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing once again. https://t.co/JVOPv92RFV— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 8, 2023
Aldon Smith has just been ordered to spend the next 12 months in jail ... TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/43TlT4KHWx— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 7, 2023
Are two early 2nd round picks enough to get a deal done for Aaron Rodgers?— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 7, 2023
Our resident front office members @scottpioli51 and @MarcRoss analyze a potential trade for the QB ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iSM3eC7EER
For context on how popular football is in America, these ratings for the Masters are roughly equivalent to North Carolina Central vs Jackson State a few months ago. https://t.co/3clEQo8min— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 7, 2023
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are ready to spend the rest of their lives together ... TMZ Sports has learned they're engaged! https://t.co/mRTwPtluN1— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 7, 2023
Andre The Giant shows off his massive hands in 1973. pic.twitter.com/IwaLRXn2IB— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) April 7, 2023
Holy shit, my mind’s blown … pic.twitter.com/vslaa5rYU7— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 7, 2023
