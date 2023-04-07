Zack Kuntz Would Give the Commanders a Big, Athletic Target

Zach Kkntz, TE

School: Old Dominion | Conference: Conference USA

College Experience: Redshirt Senior| Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’7” 255 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th round-7th round

Player Comparison: Mike Gesicki / Darren Waller

College Statistics

Player Overview

Zack Kuntz was a 4-star rated TE prospect out of Camp Hill High School who initially committed to Penn State, spurning offers from Alabama and Duke. Unfortunately, injuries limited his playing time and opportunities to see the field. He transferred from Penn State to Old Dominion University as a graduate. Kuntz made Conference USA All-First team in 2021. He played 5 games in his last season before suffering a season ending injury.

Zack Kuntz left an impression at the NFL Combine as a workout warrior, testing out as the most athletic tight end of the participants. Attracting plenty of eyes, scouts will do their due diligence to see if Kuntz is worth a Day 3 selection. Kuntz has all the skills and athleticism to be a big play receiver at the next level. The opportunity is dependent on his health and if he is in the right place to develop his blocking and receiving skills further.

Strengths

73 receptions as a TE in 2021 (2nd most in the country)

Great hands.

Hard to bring down after the catch.

Runs routes into the open areas of coverage.

Moves well for his size.

Has the speed to create separation.

Weaknesses

Needs to continue to fill out his long body frame.

Sometimes allows smaller defenders to contest catches across the body.

Doesn’t run his routes fluidly.

Needs to refine his run blocking technique as an inline TE.

Pass blocking needs major work.

Limited starts (15 career starts) and a career long injury history.

Let’s See His Work

Zack Kuntz is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 10.00 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1054 TE from 1987 to 2023. #Correction, but didn't knock him out of the top spot.https://t.co/mpZ9CLNDkc #RAS pic.twitter.com/vIUzepU1VE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 24, 2023

Interview

How Will He Fit On The Team

Production from the tight end position was non-existent for the Commanders. Thus far, the front office decided to forgo signing a free agent and continue with the personnel of Logan Thomas, Jon Bates, Armari Rogers, Cole Turner, and Curtis Hodges. If the Commanders go through the first two days of the draft addressing other needs, adding Kuntz to the mix gives Washington another developmental tight end.

Kuntz is not a finished product but can be another developmental prospect into the mix. He is fast and comfortable as a receiver, providing another big catch option with Cole Turner and Logan Thomas. Kuntz moves well for his size, even if it’s not as fluid, and has great hands. He could improve his blocking technique which can be said for every tight end on the current roster not named Bates. If Kuntz is able to stay healthy and fill out his long frame, he can grow into a late round gem.