All aTwitter: 7 April 2023

So excited to welcome fans to our 2023 draft celebration. This year we are elated to be in the community - hosting our event at the ⁦@NationalHarbor⁩ waterfront district. Also, we will be introducing our first round pick live at the event. https://t.co/RAjUXFufgc — Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) April 6, 2023

My friend Pasha was a Wounded Warrior and he gets to experience a lot of unique events with the Commanders.



It's cool to see that Heinicke still honors his commitments, although he moved to another team. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/KiuYBtzoVr — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 6, 2023

Go Together, Grow Together



: — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 6, 2023

The Command Center crew took a look at the #NFLDraft prospects and what positions they would want to focus on — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 6, 2023

On the scale of things that matter when it comes to the immediate future of the Commanders, this is laughably near the bottom. https://t.co/u2pANbZbMQ — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 6, 2023

“The Minneapolis Lakers moved to Los Angeles, where there are no lakes.



The Jazz moved to Salt Lake City

where they don't allow music.” — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 6, 2023

Not arguing but what would you rank above the team’s name, logo, colors etc? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 6, 2023

Top 3:

- Full assessment of staff from entry-level on up

- Hiring a stadium planner/developer along with a lobbying firm to find a path to public financing

- Beefing up marketing/biz side to take advantage of the honeymoon period for the new owner to land new/former sponsors — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 6, 2023

How about upgrading the facilities (practice and playing)? That should be #1 with a bullet. Pun intended. — i am testing (@Scavvvv) April 6, 2023

Gotta figure out where the HQ is going to be first. Why spend millions at Ashburn if the HQ/training facility are going to be housed next to a new stadium — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 7, 2023

Former Redskin and new @XFLDefenders safety DJ Swearinger just joined us on #GrantAndDanny.



He told us Dan Snyder used to text him for his input on players around the league and on the team. He even went to Snyder's house a couple times in his two seaons in DC. Amazing to me. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 6, 2023

Unusual and Ian is right—that he has no 30 visit as a potential Top 100 pick is a strong sign teams are comfortable with him. A lot of times the guys who have a long list of visits either have a medical or character concern that teams want to follow up on. https://t.co/ZaiyoF00mG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 6, 2023

Alabama DB Brian Branch and Florida IOL O’Cyrus Torrence both visited the Commanders today, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 6, 2023

@JPFinlayNBCS agree 1000% on @HogsHaven. They are amazing and provide a TON of content — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) April 6, 2023

yep they do a great job. @ItsRainingKen is a long-time friend but all there writers do good work, even the dude from thailand that hates me — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 6, 2023

Will the allegations made by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough be enough to get the NFL to dispatch Mary Jo White to the desert? https://t.co/pPqA2Kb7KL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 6, 2023

For a decade, Bobby Mitchell was one of the NFL's most versatile offensive players, having since had @Commanders retire his No. 49 & being inducted into the @Browns Ring of Honor.



On the three-year anniversary of Mitchell's passing, we celebrate his legacy. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/EncR1AZpNC — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 5, 2023

this would be great for two reasons:



1) we get to see what it's like for a corner from croatia to tackle deebo samuel in open space

2) the discourse around the players that got selected and snubbed from the national team would be deep pic.twitter.com/qXpmDmxwCa — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) April 6, 2023

Why it’s hard to explain the 1970’s. @TheMitziGaynor had a variety show on 1975 and ended it by kissing almost every available male actor of the era.



As awkward as it is, it ends just how you think it would. pic.twitter.com/XfdjbgM16n — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 7, 2023

