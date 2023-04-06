Kenny McIntosh Can Be a Weapon out of the Commanders’ Backfield

Kenny McIntosh, RB

School: University of Georgia | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’0” 204 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 3rd-4th round

Player Comparison: Ronald Jones II

College Statistics

Rushing & Receiving Table Rushing Receiving Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD *2019 Georgia SEC FR RB 4 25 174 7.0 2 1 3 3.0 0 26 177 6.8 2 *2020 Georgia SEC SO RB 8 47 251 5.3 1 10 111 11.1 0 57 362 6.4 1 *2021 Georgia SEC JR RB 13 58 328 5.7 3 22 242 11.0 2 80 570 7.1 5 *2022 Georgia SEC SR RB 15 149 829 5.6 10 43 505 11.7 2 192 1334 6.9 12 Career Georgia 279 1582 5.7 16 76 861 11.3 4 355 2443 6.9 20 View Original Table

Player Overview

Sitting behind NFL-caliber running backs like James Cook and Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh took advantage of the starting opportunity in his senior year getting the bulk of the carries. For his first two seasons, the four star high school prospect received limited touches that gradually increased over time. He also took over kick return duties during his sophomore and junior year. His last season, he totaled a combined 1,334 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns [829 rushing yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns and 505 receiving yards (11.7 yards per reception) and 2 touchdowns].

Kenny McIntosh is a dual threat back with the prototypical size needed for the position. He’s a jack-of-all-trades kind of running back, having a little bit of everything to his game. However, some of the weaknesses come from the lack of experience as he had one full year of starting experience (279 rushing attempts and 355 total plays), most coming from his senior season. Teams considering McIntosh will be more interested in his tape than his limited Combine performance. Scouts believe McIntosh has lead back potential, but see the running back as a third down back and RB2 behind a veteran coming into the league.

Strengths

Good burst through the hole.

Has the speed for outside runs.

Natural pass catcher (over 60 receptions in the last 2 seasons).

Can take on blitz protection.

Good blend of size and speed.

Quick and decisive feet.

Shows patience, waiting for the hole to develop. Gets skinny to slip through.

Shrugs off arm tackles.

Weaknesses

Wasted movement when looking for the holes to develop.

Tends to run into the back of his blockers.

Lacks homerun speed (4.62s 40 yard split)

Needs to work on pass protection.

Pad level is a bit too high.

Had limited career touches, most came in his senior season.

Let’s See His Work

RB Kenny McIntosh



3rd down traits.



43 receptions last season. Backfield releases (below) + formation flexibility as a receiver. Willing blocker in pass pro. Can slip/break tackles in space. #Georgia pic.twitter.com/u0Wg9Quyhd — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 26, 2023

Interviews

How Will He Fit On The Team

With a new offensive coordinator, the running back room will be evaluated for the best fit in the new scheme. It remains to be seen how much of a role the running backs have in Washington’s new offense. If Eric Bieniemy decides to shuffle the running back depth or wants to add another pass catcher, Kenny can fill that role while showing the ability to run inside and outside the tackles. Regardless if Washington leans more on the pass or the run, McIntosh will be able to stake a role. Depending on how the future turns out, McIntosh could be a complementary third down back or at best a lead back.