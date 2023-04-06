 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Puka Nacua could be fun in Eric Bieniemy’s offense

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By KyleSmithforGM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 BYU at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Puka Nacua, WR
School: BYU | Conference: Independent
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 6’2” / 201 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comp: Discount Deebo Samuel

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2019 Washington Pac-12 FR WR 3 7 168 24.0 2 0 0 0 7 168 24.0 2
2020 Washington Pac-12 SO WR 3 9 151 16.8 1 0 0 0 9 151 16.8 1
*2021 Brigham Young Ind WR 12 43 805 18.7 6 14 148 10.6 0 57 953 16.7 6
*2022 Brigham Young Ind SR WR 9 48 625 13.0 5 25 209 8.4 5 73 834 11.4 10
Career Overall 107 1749 16.3 14 39 357 9.2 5 146 2106 14.4 19
Washington 16 319 19.9 3 0 0 0 16 319 19.9 3
Brigham Young 91 1430 15.7 11 39 357 9.2 5 130 1787 13.7 16
Player Overview

Nacua started off his college career at the University of Washington, spending 2019 and 2020 in Seattle. However, it wasn’t until he transferred to BYU, before his junior season, that he really broke out.

In both 2021 and 2022, Nacua led the Cougars in receiving yards, even with some injuries in 2022, but he was far more than just a wide receiver. He was really an all-purpose offensive weapon for BYU, putting up hundreds of yards on the ground in addition to being a serious receiving threat.

Nacua has two brothers, Kai, a safety for the Jets, and Samson, who played for the Colts, with pro experience as well. Puka is described as a “high ceiling starter” who is a physical wide receiver with room for growth that would thrive in an offense that could find creative ways to get the ball in his hands.

Strengths

  • Has high end yards after the catch (YAC) skills.
  • Solid blocker.
  • Can be deployed effectively in the run and pass game.
  • Good ball tracking ability

Weaknesses

  • Unpolished route runner.
  • Not a top end speedster.
  • Could struggle with press coverage.

Let’s See His Work

How He Would Fit

Washington’s wide receiver room is already one of its deepest position groups, but there’s always opportunity for improvement, particularly at the bottom of the roster. Adding Nacua would provide immediate competition for another BYU product, Dax Milne, or an opportunity to fill the spot left open by the departure of Cam Sims.

Though I wouldn’t expect it out of the gate, Nacua’s ability to be a threat both through the air and on the ground could set the stage for him to eventually replace Curtis Samuel, if he leaves in free agency after the 2023 season.

Nacua projects as an early special teams ace - on account of his physicality - with a potential upside that could include being a key offensive contributor eventually. This high effort, high character baller could be a great culture fit for Rivera, and an excellent schematic fit for Washington’s new offensive coordinator.

Poll

Where would you be comfortable drafting Puka Nacua?

  • 2%
    4th round
    (3 votes)
  • 20%
    5th round
    (21 votes)
  • 34%
    6th round
    (36 votes)
  • 27%
    7th round
    (29 votes)
  • 14%
    Not interested.
    (15 votes)
