All aTwitter: 6 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
NEW: While Jeff Bezos hasn’t entered the bidding process for the Washington Commanders, sources told @FOS there’s still time. The current target for Commanders owner Dan Snyder to select a winning bidder is weeks away. My full breakdown ⤵️ https://t.co/ZppjLmCVYc— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
There's one solid bid ready to go with Harris. Snyder could opt to take it any time.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
What’s Snyder waiting? I’m guessing he’s seeing if he can get a little more before he accepts?— issa (@Kamal23_) April 5, 2023
That's what it appears.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
@byajperez… are you saying sale agreement entered by then or that they’ll vote on it on May 22nd?— Marshall (@EstCommand) April 5, 2023
By then, my sources tell me Snyder should have picked a bidder.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
The sale will 100% not be finalized by May 12.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
If the team sale gets announced at noon, it will take at a very minimum of 45 days before there'd be a vote.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
So then probably a July vote before owners take over?— Marshall (@EstCommand) April 5, 2023
Lines up with Russini’s July 14th date— SkinsIPX (@skinsipx) April 5, 2023
Right in time for training camp unless a roadblock arises— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
And, unless the NFL changes its bylaws, expect all sales going forward to take this long. That 30% liquidity rule is a MASSIVE hurdle and these teams ain’t getting cheaper.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 5, 2023
Went from 1st & goal to pick 6 in the end zone pic.twitter.com/D5aF3DP4Ui— PAIN (@Xommanders) April 5, 2023
This young man has so much athleticism I’m sure EB will give him chances within this offense to show it off at TE and also be creative with him in jet sweeps and wildcat pic.twitter.com/8EiZQFRxrx— AJ Thompson (@AJ_ThompsonJr) April 5, 2023
Hey man, I’m driving the Armani Rogers hype train!— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 5, 2023
He is the primary reason why I did not include a TE in yesterday's mock and will not do so again (I may have one more before the draft - with trade[s]).— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 5, 2023
Commanders "Top-30" Visits reported so far:— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 5, 2023
QB Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
OT Dawand Jones (Ohio State)
OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee)
G Steve Avila (TCU)
G Atonio Mafi (UCLA)
G O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
C Alex Forsyth (Oregon)
C Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)
LB DeMarvion Overshown…
Commanders senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes was at CB Devon Witherspoon's private workout at Illinois today. pic.twitter.com/cJAvUISEtm— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 6, 2023
Not looking good, @Kgskins26. pic.twitter.com/XvU3aWMXAA— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 6, 2023
The @XFLDefenders announced they have signed former South Carolina standout and NFL player D.J. Swearinger pic.twitter.com/paAT8PoizY— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 5, 2023
Update: Cam Newton says he's willing to be a backup in the NFL.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 5, 2023
Guys that he's willing to backup include: Deshaun Watson, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Fields, Tua, Josh, Hurts, Lamar, Rodgers, and 3 rookiespic.twitter.com/lNB5ZmTxqL
“As for the idea of collusion by league owners against the next fully guaranteed deal?— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 4, 2023
‘If Patrick Mahomes were in Lamar’s shoes, he would have 30 offer sheets, all guaranteed.'”
-A #NFL executive to @SandoNFL of @TheAthletic
pic.twitter.com/71Kjr6gAE7
A look at where all 32 NFL teams stand in salary cap space: pic.twitter.com/1e8ZKMlAzG— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 5, 2023
For all the "don't draft a running back in the first round" talk…not drafting a linebacker might be the better conversation. pic.twitter.com/DI3jUWnJ3E— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 5, 2023
Let's do tackles today, Taking a look at all the offensive tackles #RAS so far that rated above average, and those few who rated below that are notable. As always, I'll try to note when a pro day is yet to happen, when I can. pic.twitter.com/99mOkHGq7Q— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Blake Freeland is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.83 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 23 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/oLbFEGY4px #RAS pic.twitter.com/s2ygdvD6qf— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Jake Witt is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.80 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 27 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/qUnzpgKYNJ #RAS pic.twitter.com/5CDeSUCAug— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Darnell Wright is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.67 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 44 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/MFev2TZUGN #RAS pic.twitter.com/yDGntw2gy1— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Broderick Jones is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.59 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 54 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/vFkVwmKbeo #RAS pic.twitter.com/tPWJ3NtYt1— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Anderson Hardy is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.57 RAS out of a possible 10.00 after his pro day. This ranked 56 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/97xnlrt2nC #RAS pic.twitter.com/EPQNrXrhso— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Nick Saldiveri is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.47 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 69 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/UPxrp85KHR #RAS pic.twitter.com/pZ5gmT5pab— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Tyler Steen is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.46 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 71 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/551qMxq444 #RAS pic.twitter.com/i7wbqxu6Y6— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Jaelyn Duncan is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.45 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 72 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Note that we still don't have Maryland pro day results, so may change with bench and agis.https://t.co/cfsr5PD8HS #RAS pic.twitter.com/Zy7UoAVdpu
Earl Bostick Jr. is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.39 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 79 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
We don't have official results from pro day, but I'd expect his RAS to stay in the green.https://t.co/SokoD7dsI1 #RAS pic.twitter.com/gXUS7OaWrS
Cody Mauch is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.32 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 89 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
No official pro day results yet, but I'd expect his RAS to stay in the green.https://t.co/EoVKn7qGE8 #RAS pic.twitter.com/bg7PjVwdER
Peter Skoronski is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.30 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 91 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/jkFklxVoBo #RAS pic.twitter.com/pEf0npceA1— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Henry Byrd is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.09 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 118 out of 1287 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/fu6YNHhkeu #RAS pic.twitter.com/7y9vlOUXro— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2023
Bryan Bresee’s high school highlights are something else— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/KTMD2sXV5v
Secretariat, the Belmont Stakes, 1973. If you know, you know. If you don’t, sit your ass down and watch the fastest horse god ever put on this planet do something you’ll never forget.— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Cwr7gx5wu2
