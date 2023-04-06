Ventrell Miller Could Improve the Linebacker Depth for the Commanders

Ventrell Miller, LB

School: Florida | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’ / 232 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-7th Round

Player Comparison: Micah Kiser

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF *2018 Florida SEC FR LB 7 8 7 15 2.0 1.0 1 82 82.0 1 0 0 0 *2019 Florida SEC SO LB 12 27 28 55 5.5 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 *2020 Florida SEC JR LB 11 52 34 86 7.5 3.5 0 0 0 3 1 0 *2021 Florida SEC SR LB 2 3 5 8 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 *2022 Florida SEC SR LB 11 34 40 74 8.5 0.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 2 Career Florida 124 114 238 23.5 7.5 1 82 82.0 1 7 2 0 0 2 View Original Table

Player Overview

A three-star recruit in high school, Lakeland, Florida native Ventrell Miller decided to stay in state and play at Florida over Arizona, California, Cincinnati, and Bowling Green. Things got off to a rocky start in 2017 with Miller redshirting while he was suspended for marijuana possession. He started turning things around the next season, appearing in each of the Gators’ games in 2018 as a reserve and special teamer. He would get his chance to start in 2019 and was second on the team in tackles. He’d follow that up in 2020 by leading the team in tackles and earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice. His 2021 campaign was limited to two games because of injury. In 2022, he was fourth on the team in tackles with 8.5 of them for a loss, all while playing through a foot injury that has kept him from athletic testing prior to the draft.

Strengths

Does a good job scraping along the line to track ball carriers

Willing to take on blockers and fight through them for tackles

Excellent at timing his blitzes to get in the backfield

In zone coverage, has good feel for players in his zone

High effort player

Weaknesses

Limited athletically with change of direction and speed primary concerns

Struggles getting to edges to prevent outside runs

Difficulty covering players in man coverage

Needs to improve strength to consistently shed blockers

Let’s see his work

Great 3rd and 1 stop by LB Ventrell Miller pic.twitter.com/lXlWob9JNf — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) September 26, 2020

Florida LB Ventrell Miller will be at the NFL Combine without a boot on right foot following Dec. 22 bone graft surgery to repair Jones fracture. He’ll meet with teams/docs + expected to be ready for rookie minicamp, per source.



Miller, a Day 2 Draft candidate, working last week pic.twitter.com/XMVkj2iuLo — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 27, 2023

Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from the Jets & Titans during the predraft process. He’ll meet individually with each team’s LB coach this week, per source.



Physical second level defender has also met with Indianapolis, Green Bay, Denver, and Washington. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 22, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Ventrell Miller has has a lot of qualities that teams want from their linebackers: instincts, toughness, effort. These qualities help make up for his lack of athleticism, but will be enough for him to make an impact at the next level? The Commanders may think so given that they have meet with Miller. If Washington selects him, he would provide special teams play and depth to a starting unit that will feature Jamin Davis and Cody Barton. While Miller has tools to contribute in the front seven, he’ll have to improve his coverage ability to prevent being targeted by teams in passing situations. If he can do those things, he might become a quality backup on the Commanders defense.