Size and Versatility Make Rejzohn Wright an Intriguing Prospect for the Commanders

Rejzohn Wright, CB
School: Oregon Sate | Conference: Pac-12
College Experience: Senior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’2” / 192 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round
Player Comparison: Marcus Cooper
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|2020
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|JR
|DB
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2021
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|SR
|DB
|13
|38
|13
|51
|2.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|8
|1
|1
|*2022
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|SR
|DB
|12
|24
|14
|38
|0.5
|0.0
|2
|26
|13.0
|0
|9
|1
|12
|0
|0
|Career
|Oregon State
|64
|27
|91
|2.5
|1.0
|4
|26
|6.5
|0
|17
|2
|12
|0
|1
Player Overview
Rejzohn Wright’s path to the NFL has been anything but straight, but he had a blueprint to follow. The two-sport athlete - basketball and football - from Palo Alto, CA, his brother is Nahshon Wright of the Dallas Cowboys. Like his brother, Rejzohn attended Laney College which was featured in the series Last Chance U. After two seasons at Laney, Wright was ranked the fifth best JUCO cornerback in the country. Rejzohn chose to attend Oregon State - just like his brother - over Colorado, UCF, Fresno State, and Hawaii. He saw limited action his first year, but had a breakout season in 2021 when he replaced his brother as starting cornerback. He would have a high in tackles, snag two interceptions, and have eight PBUs. This earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention. His stats were down his senior season, but he did increase his PBUs to nine. His play in his final season earned him First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.
Strength
- Excellent size with length that helps him close space with defenders
- In press, times punches well and shows ability to flip hips, turn, and run
- Comfortable in zone, able to feel assignment with eyes on the QB
- Shows ability to turn and locate the ball downfield
- Very fluid in his movements and transitions
Weaknesses
- Long speed is a question
- Faster receivers can stack him and beat him over the top
- Occasional lapses of awareness in zone coverage
- Despite size, not very physical, providing little in run support
Let’s see his work
Rejzohn Wright was comfortable in press man alignment versus Jordan Addison.— Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) January 11, 2023
His patience and punch timing were executed well to remain in phase most of his reps! pic.twitter.com/nCdSg7RTCn
Former Eagle @Ray2wright with his first career interception for @beaverfootball last night. The true definition of a ball hawk! The first of many to come! KEEP BALLING REJZOHN! TWO CLAPS READY READY!! #LaneyBuilt #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/b8T0mpBN14— Coach John Beam (@beam_coach) September 26, 2021
The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023
Christopher Smith, Strong Safety, Georgia
Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State
Rezjohn Wright, Cornerback, Oregon State
*** via various sources ***
How he fits on the Commanders
The Commanders not only need to improve their cornerback depth, but need to begin planning for the future at the position. Benjamin St-Juste has looked like a starter when he’s on the field, but injuries have limited his availability. Kendall Fuller has provided solid play, but is entering the last year of his contract. Ron Rivera seems to have a penchant of cornerbacks with length and versatility. Rejzohn Wright fits the mold and could provide the team with a cornerback comfortable in zone and press man coverage schemes. Given that he does not have to start right away, he could spend that time backing up Fuller and St-Juste. If he can clean up a few things in in his play, Wright might have the ability to start on the outside in Washington eventually.
