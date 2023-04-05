Size and Versatility Make Rejzohn Wright an Intriguing Prospect for the Commanders

Rejzohn Wright, CB

School: Oregon Sate | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 192 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round

Player Comparison: Marcus Cooper

College Statistics

Player Overview

Rejzohn Wright’s path to the NFL has been anything but straight, but he had a blueprint to follow. The two-sport athlete - basketball and football - from Palo Alto, CA, his brother is Nahshon Wright of the Dallas Cowboys. Like his brother, Rejzohn attended Laney College which was featured in the series Last Chance U. After two seasons at Laney, Wright was ranked the fifth best JUCO cornerback in the country. Rejzohn chose to attend Oregon State - just like his brother - over Colorado, UCF, Fresno State, and Hawaii. He saw limited action his first year, but had a breakout season in 2021 when he replaced his brother as starting cornerback. He would have a high in tackles, snag two interceptions, and have eight PBUs. This earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention. His stats were down his senior season, but he did increase his PBUs to nine. His play in his final season earned him First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Strength

Excellent size with length that helps him close space with defenders

In press, times punches well and shows ability to flip hips, turn, and run

Comfortable in zone, able to feel assignment with eyes on the QB

Shows ability to turn and locate the ball downfield

Very fluid in his movements and transitions

Weaknesses

Long speed is a question

Faster receivers can stack him and beat him over the top

Occasional lapses of awareness in zone coverage

Despite size, not very physical, providing little in run support

Let’s see his work

Rejzohn Wright was comfortable in press man alignment versus Jordan Addison.



His patience and punch timing were executed well to remain in phase most of his reps! pic.twitter.com/nCdSg7RTCn — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) January 11, 2023

Former Eagle @Ray2wright with his first career interception for @beaverfootball last night. The true definition of a ball hawk! The first of many to come! KEEP BALLING REJZOHN! TWO CLAPS READY READY!! #LaneyBuilt #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/b8T0mpBN14 — Coach John Beam (@beam_coach) September 26, 2021

The Commanders met with the following players at the Senior Bowl (informal meetings):



Christopher Smith, Strong Safety, Georgia

Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State

Rezjohn Wright, Cornerback, Oregon State



*** via various sources *** — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 14, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders not only need to improve their cornerback depth, but need to begin planning for the future at the position. Benjamin St-Juste has looked like a starter when he’s on the field, but injuries have limited his availability. Kendall Fuller has provided solid play, but is entering the last year of his contract. Ron Rivera seems to have a penchant of cornerbacks with length and versatility. Rejzohn Wright fits the mold and could provide the team with a cornerback comfortable in zone and press man coverage schemes. Given that he does not have to start right away, he could spend that time backing up Fuller and St-Juste. If he can clean up a few things in in his play, Wright might have the ability to start on the outside in Washington eventually.