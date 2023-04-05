Draft Profile: Oklahoma Sooners WR Marvin Mims

Number: 17

Position: WR

Did not participate in the 20-yard shuttle or Bench Press.

Background: Mims has played in 37 (24 starts) career games with the Sooners. First-team All-Big 12 selection by the league coaches and AP second-team All-Big 12 in 2022. Mims has no known injuries with the Sooners.

Strengths

Mims has solid speed releases vs. Press, using good acceleration and foot speed to win at the line of scrimmage. Mims has solid single-move release plans vs. Soft Press; he can manipulate DB hips using solid lateral quickness and good acceleration to threaten DBs. Against Off coverage, Mims shows a solid ability to close cushion using his foot speed.

As a separator, he has very good straight-line build-up speed, allowing him to threaten defenses on the third level consistently. Mims also has solid burst/explosiveness at the breakpoint and will be most impactful on full-speed routes such as Crossers, Gos, and Overs. In addition, Mims has solid football instincts on scramble drill situations, and his field awareness makes him an asset after the catch with his ability to adjust his route to the path of his quarterback.

At the catch point, Mims shows good tracking and concentration. Mims has good hands on stationary catches and has very good in over-the-shoulder situations. He also shows good hands on full extension passes. Mims possesses good body control and a good ability to adjust around his frame. He displays a good ability to adjust to low passes. Mims shows good physical toughness in contested catch situations when facing imminent contact at the catch point. Mims offers solid high-point ability in 50/50 situations near the sideline. He has very good sideline awareness to get his feet down in tight spaces.

While Mims has very good foot speed, he has just average YAC ability using his speed. Mims also has an occasional stiff arm in his toolbox.

Mims is a solid perimeter playside blocker.

Weaknesses

Mims shows a below-average ability to fight through pressure/reduce frame against Press/Jam DBs due to a lack of functional strength. Additionally, against Off coverage, Mims displays a marginal overall release plan as he closes DBs cushions.

As a separator, Mims will need to continue developing as a route runner and add to his route tree. Specifically, on change-of-direction routes, Mims rounds out his routes too often on the first and second levels of the defense. In addition, Mims must improve his processing against bail defenders as he struggles to manipulate their DB blind spots. Mims displays marginal play strength and use of hands at the top of routes, allowing him to be knocked off his route course or completely taken out of the play.

Mims displays below-average mental toughness as a pass catcher with bad and random concentration drops on uncontested passes. Mims also shows below-average grip strength and ball security at the catch point in contested situations. He also does not have a good catch radius and struggles to reel in passes outside his frame consistently.